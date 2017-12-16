VENOM INC. (Heavy) va partager l'affiche avec SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death) sur une tournée européenne début mars. S'ajoutent à l'affiche NERVOSA (Thrash Metal) et AETERNAM (Symphonic/Folk/Death). Une date à Paris au Petit Bain est prévu le 15 mars.
WARFIST (Black/Thrash) sortira le 15 janvier sur Godz ov War Productions un split avec EXCIDIUM (Black/Thrash) sur lequel les deux groupes ont préparé 4 morceaux chacun. Il sera intitulé Laws of Perversion & Filth'. Tracklist:
WARFIST tracklist:
01. The Tomb of Desire
02. Debauchery (Dirty Little Bitch)
03. Sadistic Whorefuck
04. Angel Death (Dodheimsgard cover)
