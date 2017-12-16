»

(Lien direct) WARFIST (Black/Thrash) sortira le 15 janvier sur Godz ov War Productions un split avec EXCIDIUM (Black/Thrash) sur lequel les deux groupes ont préparé 4 morceaux chacun. Il sera intitulé Laws of Perversion & Filth'. Tracklist:



WARFIST tracklist:

01. The Tomb of Desire

02. Debauchery (Dirty Little Bitch)

03. Sadistic Whorefuck

04. Angel Death (Dodheimsgard cover)



Line-up:

Mihu - vokills, chainsaw

Wrath - bulldozer

Pavulon - skullcrushing



EXCIDIUM tracklist:

05. Suicidal Perspectives

06. Denial

07. Veil of Stagnation

08. Karmageddon Warriors (Impaled Nazarene cover)



Line-up:

Cuntreaper - vocals

Peter Krieg - guitars

Golem - bass

Thot - drums



