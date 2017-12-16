chargement...

Les news du 16 Décembre 2017

Transcending Obscurity - Revolting - The Faceless - Venom Inc. - Suffocation - Nervosa - Aeternam - Warfist - Excidium
Durant tout le mois de décembre, l'intégralité du catalogue du label TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY sur Bandcamp est proposé en prix libre.
Vous pouvez consulter le catalogue du label ici

REVOLTING (Death Metal) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son album Monolith Of Madness qui sortira le 19 janvier via FDA Records. "Cadaver Patrol" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

THE FACELESS (Death Technico-Progressif) jouera à Lyon (Warmaudio) le mercredi 14 février. Un concert organisé par notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions.		 Les news du

VENOM INC. (Heavy) va partager l'affiche avec SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death) sur une tournée européenne début mars. S'ajoutent à l'affiche NERVOSA (Thrash Metal) et AETERNAM (Symphonic/Folk/Death). Une date à Paris au Petit Bain est prévu le 15 mars.		 Les news du

WARFIST (Black/Thrash) sortira le 15 janvier sur Godz ov War Productions un split avec EXCIDIUM (Black/Thrash) sur lequel les deux groupes ont préparé 4 morceaux chacun. Il sera intitulé Laws of Perversion & Filth'. Tracklist:

WARFIST tracklist:
01. The Tomb of Desire
02. Debauchery (Dirty Little Bitch)
03. Sadistic Whorefuck
04. Angel Death (Dodheimsgard cover)

Line-up:
Mihu - vokills, chainsaw
Wrath - bulldozer
Pavulon - skullcrushing

EXCIDIUM tracklist:
05. Suicidal Perspectives
06. Denial
07. Veil of Stagnation
08. Karmageddon Warriors (Impaled Nazarene cover)

Line-up:
Cuntreaper - vocals
Peter Krieg - guitars
Golem - bass
Thot - drums

 Les news du
16 Décembre 2017
16 Décembre 2017

