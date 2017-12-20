chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
76 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Diabolical Messiah
 Diabolical Messiah - Demoni... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Malokarpatan
 Malokarpatan - Nordkarpaten... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 19 Décembre 2017
 Les news du 19 Décembre 201... (N)
Par MoM		   
Krolok
 Krolok - Flying Above Ancie... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Dismal
 Dismal - 遺·白 (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Meyhnach
 Meyhnach - Non Omnis Moriar (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Les news du 18 Décembre 2017
 Les news du 18 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nephren-Ka
 Nephren-Ka - La Grande Guer... (C)
Par MoM		   
Endless Chaos
 Endless Chaos - Paths To Co... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
French black metal : la relève
 French black metal : la rel... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
R.I.P.
 R.I.P. - Street Reaper (C)
Par Ikea		   

News »

Les news du 20 Décembre 2017

News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2017 Hangman's Chair - Beldam - Jungle Rot - Elegiac - Byyrth
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Parisiens de HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal) aura pour titre Banlieue Triste et sortira le 9 mars sur Musicfearsatan Records. Celui-ci verra la participation de Perturbator et Mongolito.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BELDAM (Doom/Sludge) sortira son nouveau disque Pasung le 26 janvier via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist:

1. Vial Of Silence
2. Sunken Sorceress
3. Shed The Coil
4. One From The Stable
5. Carrion Feast
6. That Which Consumes You

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
JUNGLE ROT (Death Metal) entrera en studio le 5 janvier afin d'enregistrer son nouvel opus prévu pour le printemps sur Victory Records. On y retrouvera des titres comme "Delusional Denial," "Glory For The Fallen," "Stay Dead," "Twisted Mind," "Fearmonger," "Pumped Full Of Lead," "A Burning Cinder,” “Triggered,” “Full Scale War” et “Send Forth Oblivion". C'est Dan Swanö qui s'occupera du mix et du mastering.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ELEGIAC (Black Metal) a signé sur ATMF & De Tenebrarum Principio pour la réédition digipack de son dernier album Black Clouds of War (2017) le mois prochain. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album de BYYRTH (Black Metal) aura pour titre Echoes From The Seven Caves Of Blood et sortira le 9 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Vampyric War Children" sur lequel participe Meyhna'ch de Mütiilation.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
20 Décembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Diabolical Messiah
 Diabolical Messiah
Demonic Weapons Against The Sacred
2017 - Dark Descent Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair
Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal - 2005 - France		   
Jungle Rot
 Jungle Rot
Old school death metal - 1992 - Etats-Unis		   
Diabolical Messiah
Demonic Weapons Against The...
Lire la chronique
Malokarpatan
Nordkarpatenland
Lire la chronique
Trono Além Morte
O Olhar Atento da Escuridão
Lire la chronique
Summoning
With Doom We Come
Lire la chronique
Dismal
遺·白
Lire la chronique
Krolok
Flying Above Ancient Ruins
Lire la chronique
Përl
Luminance (EP)
Lire la chronique
Endless Chaos
Paths To Contentment
Lire la chronique
French black metal : la relève
Lire le podcast
R.I.P.
Street Reaper
Lire la chronique
Fugazi
13 Songs (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Midnight
Sweet Death And Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Meyhnach
Non Omnis Moriar
Lire la chronique
Crypts Of Despair
The Stench Of The Earth
Lire la chronique
Urn
The Burning
Lire la chronique
Sombre Croisade
Balancier des âmes
Lire la chronique
Rebaelliun
Bringer Of War (The Last St...
Lire la chronique
Morse
Pathetic Mankind
Lire la chronique
Canine
The Uprising
Lire la chronique
Limbonic Art
Spectre Abysm
Lire la chronique
Degial
Predator Reign
Lire la chronique
Rude
Remnants
Lire la chronique
Anatomia
Cranial Obsession
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
The Unlawful Assembly
Lire la chronique
Embittered Spunk Cadaver
The Final Throes of our Dyi...
Lire la chronique
Demolition Hammer
Epidemic Of Violence
Lire la chronique
Eldamar
A Dark Forgotten Past
Lire la chronique
Heir pour l'album "Au Peuple De L'abîme"
Lire l'interview
Mortuary
Nothingless Than Nothingness
Lire la chronique
The Faceless
In Becoming A Ghost
Lire la chronique