Le nouvel album des Parisiens de HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal) aura pour titre Banlieue Triste et sortira le 9 mars sur Musicfearsatan Records. Celui-ci verra la participation de Perturbator et Mongolito.
JUNGLE ROT (Death Metal) entrera en studio le 5 janvier afin d'enregistrer son nouvel opus prévu pour le printemps sur Victory Records. On y retrouvera des titres comme "Delusional Denial," "Glory For The Fallen," "Stay Dead," "Twisted Mind," "Fearmonger," "Pumped Full Of Lead," "A Burning Cinder,” “Triggered,” “Full Scale War” et “Send Forth Oblivion". C'est Dan Swanö qui s'occupera du mix et du mastering.
Le deuxième album de BYYRTH (Black Metal) aura pour titre Echoes From The Seven Caves Of Blood et sortira le 9 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Vampyric War Children" sur lequel participe Meyhna'ch de Mütiilation.
