Sombre Croisade
 Sombre Croisade - Balancier... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Bathsheba
 Bathsheba - Servus (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Der unsterblich... (C)
Par Sombre alcoolo		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Vol 4 (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Fall Of The Leafe
 Fall Of The Leafe - August ... (C)
Par Kedran		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par Foulbz		   
Havukruunu
 Havukruunu - Kelle surut soi (C)
Par Nahash		   
Les news du 22 Décembre 2017
 Les news du 22 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Ikea		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Wrong One to ... (C)
Par Ander		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par Ander		   
Sinmara
 Sinmara - Within The Weaves... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Meyhnach
 Meyhnach - Non Omnis Moriar (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Cultes Des Ghoules
 Cultes Des Ghoules - Henbane (C)
Par Kasteel		   

Les news du 27 Décembre 2017

News
Les news du 27 Décembre 2017 Labyrinth Entrance - Turbonegro - Perverted Ceremony - Phazm - Gravestone - Nachtmystium
LABYRINTH ENTRANCE (projet solo Black Metal de Hunger de Stillborn et Horror Of Naatu) vient de sortir son 1er full-length Monumental Bitterness'. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:

1.Canto 0
2.Canto I
3.Canto II
4.Canto III
5.Canto IV
6.Canto V

TURBONEGRO (Punk/Rock'n'Roll) a dévoilé l'artwork de son nouvel album intitulé RockNRoll Machine à paraître le 2 février prochain.

PERVERTED CEREMONY (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son EP éponyme qui est sorti il y'a quelques jours via Nuclear War Now!. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

En attendant un nouvel album PHAZM (Black N' Roll) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit enregistré à l'origine pour son dernier opus Scornful Of Icons sorti l'an dernier. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait du premier album de GRAVESTONE (Death Metal) intitulé Sickening. Il s'agit du titre "In The Valley Of Coffins". Sortie prévue début 2018 sur Raw Skull Recordz.

 Les news du

Après cinq ans d'absence, le groupe NACHTMYSTIUM (Black Metal / Prog-Rock) fera son retour début 2018 avec la sortie sur Prophecy Productions d'un nouveau EP trois titres intitulé Resilient. Une version hard-cover art book 2xCD sera également disponible avec un deuxième CD comprenant entre autre démos et live. Plus d'informations à venir dans les prochains jours.
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
27 Décembre 2017

