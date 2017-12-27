LABYRINTH ENTRANCE (projet solo Black Metal de Hunger de Stillborn et Horror Of Naatu) vient de sortir son 1er full-length Monumental Bitterness'. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:
1.Canto 0
2.Canto I
3.Canto II
4.Canto III
5.Canto IV
6.Canto V
En attendant un nouvel album PHAZM (Black N' Roll) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit enregistré à l'origine pour son dernier opus Scornful Of Icons sorti l'an dernier. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :
Après cinq ans d'absence, le groupe NACHTMYSTIUM (Black Metal / Prog-Rock) fera son retour début 2018 avec la sortie sur Prophecy Productions d'un nouveau EP trois titres intitulé Resilient. Une version hard-cover art book 2xCD sera également disponible avec un deuxième CD comprenant entre autre démos et live. Plus d'informations à venir dans les prochains jours.
