Les news du 28 Décembre 2017
Les news du 28 Décembre 2017 Borgne - Blooming Carrions
|Intitulé ∞, le nouvel album de BORGNE (Black Metal) sortira début 2018 sur Avantgarde Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "La Porte Du Chaos".
|La deuxième démo de BLOOMING CARRIONS (Death Metal) aura pour titre Necrosis Twilight et sortira en cassette le 18 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Supplication Of The Sinking".
