chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
76 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Belphegor
 Belphegor - Totenritual (C)
Par HhlyKosproïva		   
Sombre Croisade
 Sombre Croisade - Balancier... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Illud Divinu... (C)
Par Nahash		   
Bathsheba
 Bathsheba - Servus (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Der unsterblich... (C)
Par Sombre alcoolo		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Vol 4 (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Fall Of The Leafe
 Fall Of The Leafe - August ... (C)
Par Kedran		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par Foulbz		   
Havukruunu
 Havukruunu - Kelle surut soi (C)
Par Nahash		   
Les news du 22 Décembre 2017
 Les news du 22 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Ikea		   

News »

Les news du 28 Décembre 2017

News
Les news du 28 Décembre 2017 Borgne - Blooming Carrions
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé , le nouvel album de BORGNE (Black Metal) sortira début 2018 sur Avantgarde Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "La Porte Du Chaos".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
La deuxième démo de BLOOMING CARRIONS (Death Metal) aura pour titre Necrosis Twilight et sortira en cassette le 18 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Supplication Of The Sinking".

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
28 Décembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Lvx Hæresis
 Lvx Hæresis
Descensŭs Spīrĭtŭs
2017 - Atavism Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Borgne
 Borgne
Black Metal - 1998 - Suisse		   
Lvx Hæresis
Descensŭs Spīrĭtŭs
Lire la chronique
Bathsheba
Servus
Lire la chronique
Almanac
Kingslayer
Lire la chronique
Bergrizen
Der unsterbliche Geist
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Vol 4
Lire la chronique
Disma
The Graveless Remain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hooded Priest
The Hour Be None
Lire la chronique
Sinmara
Within The Weaves Of Infini...
Lire la chronique
Son In Curse
Trivnviratvm
Lire la chronique
Azziard
Metempsychose
Lire la chronique
Kabexnuv
Dzyan
Lire la chronique
Bad Butler
Not Bad At All
Lire la chronique
Stretch Heart
Stretch Heart (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Diabolical Messiah
Demonic Weapons Against The...
Lire la chronique
Malokarpatan
Nordkarpatenland
Lire la chronique
Trono Além Morte
O Olhar Atento da Escuridão
Lire la chronique
Summoning
With Doom We Come
Lire la chronique
Dismal
遺·白
Lire la chronique
Krolok
Flying Above Ancient Ruins
Lire la chronique
Përl
Luminance (EP)
Lire la chronique
Endless Chaos
Paths To Contentment
Lire la chronique
French black metal : la relève
Lire le podcast
R.I.P.
Street Reaper
Lire la chronique
Fugazi
13 Songs (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Midnight
Sweet Death And Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Meyhnach
Non Omnis Moriar
Lire la chronique
Crypts Of Despair
The Stench Of The Earth
Lire la chronique
Urn
The Burning
Lire la chronique
Sombre Croisade
Balancier des âmes
Lire la chronique
Rebaelliun
Bringer Of War (The Last St...
Lire la chronique