chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
92 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Hyrgal
 Hyrgal - Serpentine (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Esoteric
 Esoteric - Paragon Of Disso... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Hellish
 Hellish - Grimoire (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Summoning
 Summoning - With Doom We Come (C)
Par Mera		   
Puteraeon
 Puteraeon - The Empires Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exhumed
 Exhumed - Death Revenge (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Shining
 Shining - X - Varg utan flock (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 5 Janvier 2018 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   
Sodom
 Sodom - Better Off Dead (C)
Par hurgh		   
Looking For An Answer
 Looking For An Answer - Dio... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Weregoat
 Weregoat - Pestilential Rit... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Post Self (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 4 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 4 Janvier 2018 ... (N)
Par northstar		   
Septicflesh
 Septicflesh - Codex Omega (C)
Par Mera		   

News »

Les news du 5 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 5 Janvier 2018 Abigor - Sodom - Judas Priest
»
(Lien direct)
ABIGOR (Black Metal Orthodoxe) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album Höllenzwang (Chronicles Of Perdition sorti ce mercredi via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Tom Angelripper de SODOM (Thrash) vient de se séparer des deux musiciens qui l'accompagnent depuis 1996 (Bernd Kost - guitare) et 2010 (Markus Freiwald - batterie). Voici le communiqué officiel :

“After much thought and reflection I have decided on this difficult step to pave the way for new challenges,” explains Tom. “Sodom have always lived off the commitment and passion of everybody involved. Makka was part of the band for almost eight years, Bernemann even for more than twenty. To obviate a possible routine setting in which would make it impossible to continue our creative work optimally, I would like to start all over again with fresh and hungry musicians. At the same time I would like to say thank you to Bernemann and Makka for many successful years in which we performed fantastic shows and released a number of real metal manifestos.”
Irrespective of this spectacular line-up change, all scheduled Sodom shows will take place from April 2018 as announced. Tom is set to introduce his new comrades-in-arms at the Full Metal Mountain. Whether Sodom will continue to operate as a trio or perhaps become a quartet in future remains unclear. Tom: “I haven’t really made up my mind in this respect, I’m open to all options. I will now install the band’s new foundation pillars and look around for new musicians. One thing is already clear: Sodom will become even stronger!”
Together with his new line-up, Tom wants to start working on the upcoming album – to be released on Steamhammer/SPV – as soon as possible. Tom: “SPV also look forward to our future collaboration and expect a totally motivated band.”		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
JUDAS PRIEST (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Firepower qui sortira au mois de mars. "Lightning Strike" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
5 Janvier 2018

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Fabulon citer
Fabulon
05/01/2018 12:40
Carrément d'accord! Le morceau en écoute n'a cependant rien d'exceptionnel...
*Ne pas s'emballer, surtout, ne pas s'emballer*
gulo gulo citer
gulo gulo
05/01/2018 10:01
OH merde ! La pochette du Judas Priest rallume grave la flamme et donne vache d'envie d'y croire !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Exhumed
 Exhumed
Death Revenge
2017 - Relapse Records		   
Puteraeon
 Puteraeon
The Empires Of Death (EP)
2017 - Autoproduction		   
T.O.M.B
 T.O.M.B
Fury Nocturnus
2016 - Peaceville Records		   
Hyrgal
 Hyrgal
Serpentine
2017 - Naturmacht Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abigor
 Abigor
Black Metal Orthodoxe - 1993 - Autriche		   
Judas Priest
 Judas Priest
Heavy Metal - 1970 - Royaume-Uni		   
Sodom
 Sodom
Thrash metal - 1981 - Allemagne		   
Hyrgal
Serpentine
Lire la chronique
Exhumed
Death Revenge
Lire la chronique
T.O.M.B
Fury Nocturnus
Lire la chronique
Puteraeon
The Empires Of Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Looking For An Answer
Dios Carne
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Post Self
Lire la chronique
Weregoat
Pestilential Rites Of Infer...
Lire la chronique
Shining
X - Varg utan flock
Lire la chronique
Septicflesh
Codex Omega
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Never Say Die
Lire la chronique
Cemetery Urn
Cemetery Urn
Lire la chronique
Anakim
Monuments To Departed Worlds
Lire la chronique
Eternal Torment
Blind To Reality (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anaboth
Ścierwo o bruk
Lire la chronique
Deserter
Coils of the Lesser Serpent
Lire la chronique
Les classiques de Sakrifiss / Le Bilan !
Lire le dossier
Aosoth
V: The Inside Scriptures
Lire la chronique
H2SO4
British Bangla Testament (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellish
Grimoire
Lire la chronique
Nortt
Endeligt
Lire la chronique
Virulent Depravity
Fruit of the Poisoned Tree
Lire la chronique
Sakrif'or 2017 / Black Metal Awards
Lire le podcast
Backtrack
Bad To My World
Lire la chronique
Lvx Hæresis
Descensŭs Spīrĭtŭs
Lire la chronique
Bathsheba
Servus
Lire la chronique
Almanac
Kingslayer
Lire la chronique
Bergrizen
Der unsterbliche Geist
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Vol 4
Lire la chronique
Disma
The Graveless Remain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hooded Priest
The Hour Be None
Lire la chronique