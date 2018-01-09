chargement...

News »

Les news du 9 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 9 Janvier 2018 Accu§er - Usurpress - Heidevolk - Hooded Menace - Enjoy The Violence : Une Histoire Orale des Origines de la Scène Thrash/Death en France - Knelt Rote - Air Raid - Immortal - Necros Christos - Transilvania
»
(Lien direct)
ACCU§ER (Groove/Thrash Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album The Mastery qui sortira le 26 janvier via Metal Blade Records. 'Time for Silence' se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
USURPRESS (Death metal/Grindcore) sortira son nouvel album Interregnum le 23 février via Agonia Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :

1. A Place In The Pantheon
2. Interregnum
3. In Books Without Pages
4. Late In The 11:th Hour
5. Ships Of Black Glass (I: Shards, II: Black Echo)
6. The Iron Gates Are Melting
7. The Vagrant Harlot

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEIDEVOLK (Folk/Viking Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Vuur Van Verzet qui sortira ce vendredi via Napalm Records. "A Wolf In My Heart" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed le 26 janvier via Season Of Mist Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Sempiternal Grotesqueries".

01. Sempiternal Grotesqueries
02. In Eerie Deliverance (YouTube)
03. Cathedral Of Labyrinthine Darkness
04. Cascade Of Ashes
05. Charnel Reflections (YouTube)
06. Black Moss

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENJOY THE VIOLENCE : UNE HISTOIRE ORALE DES ORIGINES DE LA SCÈNE THRASH/DEATH EN FRANCE est un livre de 440 pages édités par Zone 52 et réalisé par Sam Guillerand et Jérémie Grima (avec la contribution de Chris Moyen pour l'artwork). Comme son nom l'indique, celui-ci se penche sur les origines de la scène Death/Thrash hexagonale. Un teaser vidéo sera bientôt dévoilé. Les pré-commandes seront quant à elles lancées à compter du 26 janvier.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KNELT ROTE (Black / Death Metal) prépare la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Alterity. Sortie prévue le 28 février via Nuclear War Now ! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Genetic Memory".

01. Lachesis
02. Lineage And Dependence
03. Rumination
04. Genetic Memory
05. Othering
06. Salience
07. Black Triptych

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après le départ de David Hermansson, AIR RAID (Heavy Metal) vient d'annoncer l'arrivée de son nouveau batteur en la personne de Vidar Mårtensson. Celui-ci fera ses débuts sur les planches avec le groupe le mois prochain en Allemagne (Metal Assault).

»
(Lien direct)
IMMORTAL (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la fin de l'enregistrement et du mastering de son nouvel album. Produit par Peter Tägtgren, celui-ci sortira courant 2018 sur Metal Blade Records.

Demonaz and Horgh comment a écrit : "We have put a massive amount of energy into this, and wanted to deliver our absolutely best.
It has been a pleasure to finish the studio process and most of all being stoked about the final result. Peter Tägtgren has done an outstanding job in producing and mixing it. We now look forward to have it released, and are excited to share our 9th full length with you all."

The album will be released by Nuclear Blast Records in 2018 (release date will follow) and will contain the following tracks:

"Northern Chaos Gods", "Into Battle Ride", "Gates To Blashyrkh",
"Grim And Dark", "Called To Ice", "Where Mountains Rise",
"Blacker Of Worlds" and "Mighty Ravendark"

The line-up on the album is:
Demonaz (vocals, guitars)
Horgh (drums)
Peter Tägtgren (session bass) 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROS CHRISTOS (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la date de sortie de son ultime album intitulé Domedon Doxomedon. Celui-ci sera disponible à partir du 18 mai 2018 et sera présenté sous la forme de 3 LPs ou de 3 CDs. Plus d'informations à venir prochainement.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Autrichiens de TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash) a pour titre The Night Of Nights le 31 janvier en vinyle via Into Dungeons Records. Les versions CD (Undercover Records/Evil Spell Records) et cassette (Tapes From Hell) sont également prévues mais n'ont pas encore été annoncées. Découvrez ci-dessous deux extraits. VOici également le tracklisting :

01. Post Meridiem
02. The Night Of Nights
03. One Night In Salem
04. Transformation
05. Homunculus
06. Howl Over Bedburg
07. Ante Meridiem
08. Circle
09. Guardians Of Necropolis
10. Moonlight Sorcery
11. Ghosts Along The Candles



 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
9 Janvier 2018

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
09/01/2018 14:49
Je suis à la fois impatient et anxieux d'entendre le nouveau IMMORTAL, on va bien voir ce que ça donne ...
northstar citer
northstar
09/01/2018 03:23
Nouveau Knelt Rote et nouveau Gnaw Their Tongues avec le fou de The Body, ça commence bien l'année.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
