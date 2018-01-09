KNELT ROTE (Black / Death Metal) prépare la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Alterity. Sortie prévue le 28 février via Nuclear War Now ! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Genetic Memory".
01. Lachesis
02. Lineage And Dependence
03. Rumination
04. Genetic Memory
05. Othering
06. Salience
07. Black Triptych
Après le départ de David Hermansson, AIR RAID (Heavy Metal) vient d'annoncer l'arrivée de son nouveau batteur en la personne de Vidar Mårtensson. Celui-ci fera ses débuts sur les planches avec le groupe le mois prochain en Allemagne (Metal Assault).
IMMORTAL (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la fin de l'enregistrement et du mastering de son nouvel album. Produit par Peter Tägtgren, celui-ci sortira courant 2018 sur Metal Blade Records.
Demonaz and Horgh comment a écrit : "We have put a massive amount of energy into this, and wanted to deliver our absolutely best.
It has been a pleasure to finish the studio process and most of all being stoked about the final result. Peter Tägtgren has done an outstanding job in producing and mixing it. We now look forward to have it released, and are excited to share our 9th full length with you all."
The album will be released by Nuclear Blast Records in 2018 (release date will follow) and will contain the following tracks:
"Northern Chaos Gods", "Into Battle Ride", "Gates To Blashyrkh",
"Grim And Dark", "Called To Ice", "Where Mountains Rise",
"Blacker Of Worlds" and "Mighty Ravendark"
The line-up on the album is:
Demonaz (vocals, guitars)
Horgh (drums)
Peter Tägtgren (session bass)
NECROS CHRISTOS (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la date de sortie de son ultime album intitulé Domedon Doxomedon. Celui-ci sera disponible à partir du 18 mai 2018 et sera présenté sous la forme de 3 LPs ou de 3 CDs. Plus d'informations à venir prochainement.
Le premier album des Autrichiens de TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash) a pour titre The Night Of Nights le 31 janvier en vinyle via Into Dungeons Records. Les versions CD (Undercover Records/Evil Spell Records) et cassette (Tapes From Hell) sont également prévues mais n'ont pas encore été annoncées. Découvrez ci-dessous deux extraits. VOici également le tracklisting :
01. Post Meridiem
02. The Night Of Nights
03. One Night In Salem
04. Transformation
05. Homunculus
06. Howl Over Bedburg
07. Ante Meridiem
08. Circle
09. Guardians Of Necropolis
10. Moonlight Sorcery
11. Ghosts Along The Candles
