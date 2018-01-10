Le premier album des Danois de TAPHOS (Death Metal) aura pour titre Premonition et sortira cette année sur Blood Harvest Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Impending Peril".
TERROR (Hardcore) vient de signer pour l'Europe sur le label Nuclear Blast Records. Le groupe californien prépare actuellement la sortie de son huitième album prévu pour l'été prochain.
Scott Vogel a écrit : "We are super excited to start a new chapter of Terror in Europe with NB. This is the label we wanted to work with for the future because of their strong presence and awesome roster. Can’t wait to put out a new album in the middle of 2018 with the label and work together on this next project."
Le deuxième album des Anglais de MEMORIAM (Death Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve l'ancien chanteur de Bolt Thrower, sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Silent Vigil le 23 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Plus d'informations à venir prochainement.
Par Batu
