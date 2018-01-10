chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
47 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Vargrav
 Vargrav - Netherstorm (C)
Par Batu		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2018 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Throane
 Throane - Plus Une Main A M... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Les news du 8 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 8 Janvier 2018 ... (N)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2018 ... (N)
Par tasserholf		   
Exhumed
 Exhumed - Death Revenge (C)
Par Vincere		   
Gojira
 Gojira - From Mars To Sirius (C)
Par MoM		   
If I Could Kill Myself
 If I Could Kill Myself - Ba... (C)
Par Eniok		   
Virulent Depravity
 Virulent Depravity - Fruit ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 6 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 6 Janvier 2018 ... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Kartikeya
 Kartikeya - Samudra (C)
Par MoM		   
Drug Honkey
 Drug Honkey - Cloak of Skies (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

News »

Les news du 10 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 10 Janvier 2018 Verheerer - Yhdarl - Krukh - Horna - Taphos - Terror - Sepulcher - Memoriam
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de VERHEERER (Black Metal) intitulé Maltrér, sortira le 19 janvier sur Vendetta Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Kultyst".

01. Oration
02. Kultyst
03. Vertigo
04. Maltrér
05. Anima Sola
06. Nachtfall
07. Heimgang

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez "Ignite - Ashes", un nouvel extrait du prochain album d'YHDARL (Black Metal). Loss sortira le 19 janvier sur I, Voidhanger Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Ignite - Ashes
02. Despise - Pity
03. Sources - Nihil

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KRUKH (Black Metal) propose de découvrir un extrait de son premier album. Intitulé БЕЗГЛУЗДІСТЬ, celui-ci sortira au Printemps via Fallen Empire Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORNA (Black Metal) vient de sortir un nouveau EP intitulé Kuolleiden Kuu. Disponible via World Terror Committee Records, ce dernier se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Uskonpauhu
02. Kuolleiden Kuu
03. Tähdet Tähdet
04. Viattomien Silmin

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Danois de TAPHOS (Death Metal) aura pour titre Premonition et sortira cette année sur Blood Harvest Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Impending Peril".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TERROR (Hardcore) vient de signer pour l'Europe sur le label Nuclear Blast Records. Le groupe californien prépare actuellement la sortie de son huitième album prévu pour l'été prochain.

Scott Vogel a écrit : "We are super excited to start a new chapter of Terror in Europe with NB. This is the label we wanted to work with for the future because of their strong presence and awesome roster. Can’t wait to put out a new album in the middle of 2018 with the label and work together on this next project."

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCHER (Death Metal) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement de son deuxième album à paraître courant avril/mai sur Edged Circle Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album des Anglais de MEMORIAM (Death Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve l'ancien chanteur de Bolt Thrower, sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Silent Vigil le 23 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Plus d'informations à venir prochainement.
Thrasho AxGxB
10 Janvier 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Horna
 Horna
Black Metal Occulte - 1993 - Finlande		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam
Death Metal - 2015 - Royaume-Uni		   
Sepulcher
 Sepulcher
Death Metal - 2013 - Norvège		   
Taphos
 Taphos
Death Metal - Danemark		   
Terror
 Terror
2002 - Etats-Unis		   
Vargrav
Netherstorm
Lire la chronique
Assorted Heap
Mindwaves
Lire la chronique
Throane
Plus Une Main A Mordre
Lire la chronique
If I Could Kill Myself
Ballad of the Broken
Lire la chronique
War Possession
Doomed To Chaos
Lire la chronique
Solar Demise
Archaic War
Lire la chronique
Kartikeya
Samudra
Lire la chronique
Hyrgal
Serpentine
Lire la chronique
Exhumed
Death Revenge
Lire la chronique
T.O.M.B
Fury Nocturnus
Lire la chronique
Puteraeon
The Empires Of Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Looking For An Answer
Dios Carne
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Post Self
Lire la chronique
Weregoat
Pestilential Rites Of Infer...
Lire la chronique
Shining
X - Varg utan flock
Lire la chronique
Septicflesh
Codex Omega
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Never Say Die
Lire la chronique
Cemetery Urn
Cemetery Urn
Lire la chronique
Anakim
Monuments To Departed Worlds
Lire la chronique
Eternal Torment
Blind To Reality (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anaboth
Ścierwo o bruk
Lire la chronique
Deserter
Coils of the Lesser Serpent
Lire la chronique
Les classiques de Sakrifiss / Le Bilan !
Lire le dossier
Aosoth
V: The Inside Scriptures
Lire la chronique
H2SO4
British Bangla Testament (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellish
Grimoire
Lire la chronique
Nortt
Endeligt
Lire la chronique
Virulent Depravity
Fruit of the Poisoned Tree
Lire la chronique
Sakrif'or 2017 / Black Metal Awards
Lire le podcast
Backtrack
Bad To My World
Lire la chronique