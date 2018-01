SEVERE TORTURE a écrit : Severe Update!

2017 has passed. The year that marked the 20th anniversary of Severe Torture. No celebration but a year of reflection and soul searching. This led to the decision for Seth to part ways with us. As one of our founding members Seth will always be part of the family and we genuinely thank him for 20 years of dedication, inspiration and creativity!

Severe Torture is about one thing; death metal. That being said, Severe Torture will go on and we will be looking for a new drummer to join us to record and tour. Interested drummers can contact us through our Facebook page via Messenger. And if any of you know solid candidates, feel free to leave their name in the comments.

Cheers,

Patrick, Marvin, Thijs & Dennis.