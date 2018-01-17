chargement...

Les news du 17 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 17 Janvier 2018 Visigoth
VISIGOTH (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Outlive Them All" en écoute ci-dessous. Conqueror's Oath sortira le 9 février sur Metal Blade Records.

01. Steel And Silver
02. Warrior Queen (YouTube)
03. Outlive Them All
04. Hammerforged
05. Traitor's Gate
06. Salt City
07. Blades In The Night
08. The Conqueror's Oath

AxGxB
17 Janvier 2018
Dusk of Delusion

