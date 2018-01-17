»

(Lien direct) VISIGOTH (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Outlive Them All" en écoute ci-dessous. Conqueror's Oath sortira le 9 février sur Metal Blade Records.



01. Steel And Silver

02. Warrior Queen (YouTube)

03. Outlive Them All

04. Hammerforged

05. Traitor's Gate

06. Salt City

07. Blades In The Night

08. The Conqueror's Oath



