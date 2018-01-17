News
»
Les news du 17 Janvier 2018
News
Les news du 17 Janvier 2018 Visigoth
|»
|VISIGOTH (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Outlive Them All" en écoute ci-dessous. Conqueror's Oath sortira le 9 février sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Steel And Silver
02. Warrior Queen (YouTube)
03. Outlive Them All
04. Hammerforged
05. Traitor's Gate
06. Salt City
07. Blades In The Night
08. The Conqueror's Oath
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par AxGxB
Par X-Death
Par Deathrash
Par Dysthymie
Par yog
Par N4pht4
Par Chris
Par Fabulon
Par Hoover
Par Dysthymie
Par Sim
Par BBB