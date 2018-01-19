chargement...

Psycroptic
 Psycroptic - The Scepter of... (C)
Par MoM		   
Bilan 2017
 Bilan 2017 - (D)
Par MoM		   
Hell Militia + Watain
 Hell Militia + Watain - (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 18 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 18 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Reflux
 Reflux - The Illusion of De... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Sacrilege
 Sacrilege - Within The Prop... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Bekëth Nexëhmü
 Bekëth Nexëhmü - De Urtida ... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Moenen Of Xezbeth
 Moenen Of Xezbeth - Dawn of... (C)
Par Sim		   
Blaze Of Perdition
 Blaze Of Perdition - Consci... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Inquisition + Septicflesh
 Inquisition + Septicflesh - (R)
Par Mera		   
In Vain
 In Vain - Currents (C)
Par Mera		   
Hyrgal
 Hyrgal - Serpentine (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Les news du 17 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 17 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 19 Janvier 2018

Les news du 19 Janvier 2018 Alterbeast - Revel In Flesh - Johansson & Speckmann - Chaos Invocation
ALTERBEAST (Death mélodique technique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album Feast qui sortira le 23 février via Unique Leader. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

(Lien direct)
REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de sa compilation Relics Of The Deathkult qui sortira 16 mars prochain via War Anthem Records, et qui comprendra des titres inédits, des raretés et même plusieurs reprises. Le tracklisting et le morceau "The Ending In Fire" se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Bonecrusher
2. Corpus Vermis
3. A Chant Of Misery
4. Deathkult
5. Phlebotomy: Blood Dripping Healing
6. Nightrealm Ghouls: The Dead Will Walk The Earth
7. The Ending In Fire
8. Casket Ride
9. Pay To Die
10. Mutilation
11. Deny The Light

(Lien direct)
JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN (Death Old-School) sortira son nouvel album From The Mouth Of Madness le 30 mars via Soulseller Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. The Demons Night
2. Is This Just Virtual?
3. Remove The Creep
4. Condemned
5. Why Fear
6. Heal The Strain
7. The Heathen Of The Night
8. The Fallen Angel
9. Kill And Kill

(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal) aura pour titre Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond et sortira le sur World Terror Committee Records. Découvrez l'artwork ci-contre ainsi que le tracklisting ci-dessous :

01. Where Hearts Shall Not Rest
02. Calling From Dudail
03. To Fathom The Bloodmist
04. MenSkinDrums Of Doom
05. Obsession Is Always The Answer
06. The Search Of Keys And Gates
07. Blackmoon Prayer
08. Luciferian Terror Chorale
09. Chaos Invocation
10. Bloodshed Beyond
11. Ajna Assassins Absolute
19 Janvier 2018
