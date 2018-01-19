»

(Lien direct) REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de sa compilation Relics Of The Deathkult qui sortira 16 mars prochain via War Anthem Records, et qui comprendra des titres inédits, des raretés et même plusieurs reprises. Le tracklisting et le morceau "The Ending In Fire" se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. Bonecrusher

2. Corpus Vermis

3. A Chant Of Misery

4. Deathkult

5. Phlebotomy: Blood Dripping Healing

6. Nightrealm Ghouls: The Dead Will Walk The Earth

7. The Ending In Fire

8. Casket Ride

9. Pay To Die

10. Mutilation

11. Deny The Light



