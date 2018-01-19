REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de sa compilation Relics Of The Deathkult qui sortira 16 mars prochain via War Anthem Records, et qui comprendra des titres inédits, des raretés et même plusieurs reprises. Le tracklisting et le morceau "The Ending In Fire" se découvrent ci-dessous :
1. Bonecrusher
2. Corpus Vermis
3. A Chant Of Misery
4. Deathkult
5. Phlebotomy: Blood Dripping Healing
6. Nightrealm Ghouls: The Dead Will Walk The Earth
7. The Ending In Fire
8. Casket Ride
9. Pay To Die
10. Mutilation
11. Deny The Light
Le nouvel album de CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal) aura pour titre Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond et sortira le sur World Terror Committee Records. Découvrez l'artwork ci-contre ainsi que le tracklisting ci-dessous :
01. Where Hearts Shall Not Rest
02. Calling From Dudail
03. To Fathom The Bloodmist
04. MenSkinDrums Of Doom
05. Obsession Is Always The Answer
06. The Search Of Keys And Gates
07. Blackmoon Prayer
08. Luciferian Terror Chorale
09. Chaos Invocation
10. Bloodshed Beyond
11. Ajna Assassins Absolute
