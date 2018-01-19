»

(Lien direct) CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal) aura pour titre Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond et sortira le sur World Terror Committee Records. Découvrez l'artwork ci-contre ainsi que le tracklisting ci-dessous :



01. Where Hearts Shall Not Rest

02. Calling From Dudail

03. To Fathom The Bloodmist

04. MenSkinDrums Of Doom

05. Obsession Is Always The Answer

06. The Search Of Keys And Gates

07. Blackmoon Prayer

08. Luciferian Terror Chorale

09. Chaos Invocation

10. Bloodshed Beyond

11. Ajna Assassins Absolute