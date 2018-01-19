chargement...

Les news du 19 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2018 Chaos Invocation
Le nouvel album de CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal) aura pour titre Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond et sortira le sur World Terror Committee Records. Découvrez l'artwork ci-contre ainsi que le tracklisting ci-dessous :

01. Where Hearts Shall Not Rest
02. Calling From Dudail
03. To Fathom The Bloodmist
04. MenSkinDrums Of Doom
05. Obsession Is Always The Answer
06. The Search Of Keys And Gates
07. Blackmoon Prayer
08. Luciferian Terror Chorale
09. Chaos Invocation
10. Bloodshed Beyond
19 Janvier 2018
Dusk of Delusion

