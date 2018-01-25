»

(Lien direct) CRIPPLE BASTARDS (Hatecore) vient de sortir sur F.O.A.D. Records The Outside World, un coffret regroupant des singles, des inédits et des lives des Italiens. Les détails:



LP 1 (1992-1993)

Side A:

- Split 7" with VIOLENT HEADACHE

- Extra tracks from the same session

- Split 7" with W.B.I.

- Extra tracks from the same session



Side B:

- "Life's built on thoughts" 7"EP

- Split 7" with PATARENI

- PATARENI covers recorded at Michele's studio (unreleased)



LP 2 (1993-1994)

Side A:

- Split 7" with PSYCHOTIC NOISE

- Split 7" with SENSELESS APOCALYPSE

- Extra session at Michele's studio

- Song from "Use your voice vol. 1" Compilation

- Song from "Mit Mir Ist Nicht Zu Rechnen" Comp. 7"



Side B:

- Split 7" with SOCIAL GENOCIDE

- PATARENI covers from "Obrade" Comp. LP/CD

- AGATHOCLES cover from "Kill Your Idols" Comp. CD

- "Frammenti di vita" 7"



LP 3 (1994-1997)

Side A:

- Split 7" with CARCASS GRINDER

- Split 7" with PRÄPARATION-H

- Split 7" with P.E.L.M.E.

- HÜSKER DÜ covers from "Land Speed Sonic" Comp. CD



Side B:

- 5 studio tracks with GTB on drums

- "Massacrecore" Live 7"

- Extra live tracks from Split 10" with PATARENI



LP 4 (1997-2000)

Side A:

- Split 7" with I.R.F.

- Split 7" with WORLD

- Extra tracks from the same session

- Split 7" with DENAK (unreleased)



Side B:

- Split 7" with CORRUPTED

- "Il grande silenzio" 7"

- Split 7" with COMRADES



LP 5 (2000-2012)

Side A:

- 3 unreleased studio tracks 2003

- Split 6" with LOOKING FOR AN ANSWER

- Split 7" with REGURGITATE

- Demo for Split 7" with REGURGITATE (unreleased)



Side B:

- "Senza impronte" 7"

- Split 7" with SUBLIME CADAVERIC DECOMPOSITION

- Extra track from "Slimewave" Comp. CD

- Split 7" with EYEHATEGOD



CD1 (1992-2000)

- Discarded Demo 1992 (unreleased)

- 2 songs with drum machine

- Out takes from "Life's built on thoughts" 7" (unreleased)

- Live at El Paso, Torino 3/12/1994 (Split 10" with CAPITALIST CASUALTIES)

- Terveet Kädet cover

- GTB with IMPACT: "La vostra violenza"

- 3 unreleased songs with 2 piece line-up in 1996

- Out takes from Demo 2000 (unreleased)



CD2 (2006)

- "Variante alla morte" Demo (2006)

- Live at Obscene Extreme Fest 2006



