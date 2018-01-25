chargement...

Brame
 Brame - Basses Terres (C)
Par dantefever		   
Summoning
 Summoning - With Doom We Come (C)
Par Kedran		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par NightSoul		   
Arch Enemy + Wintersun
 Arch Enemy + Wintersun - (R)
Par MoM		   
Hegemon
 Hegemon - Initium Belli (EP) (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Die Grubenmähre (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lutomysl
 Lutomysl - Firmament (EP) (C)
Par Sombre alcoolo		   
Inquisition + Septicflesh
 Inquisition + Septicflesh - (R)
Par Fabulon		   
Beorn's Hall
 Beorn's Hall - Mountain Hymns (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 22 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 22 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Sacred Reich
 Sacred Reich - Ignorance (C)
Par the gloth		   
Possession
 Possession - Exorkizein (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 21 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 21 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Bilan 2017
 Bilan 2017 - (D)
Par MoM		   
Havok
 Havok - Unnatural Selection (C)
Par snort		   
Botanist
 Botanist - Collective: The ... (C)
Par Voracius		   
Nokturnal Mortum
 Nokturnal Mortum - Verity (C)
Par cradelous		   

News »

Les news du 25 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 25 Janvier 2018 Visigoth - Cripple Bastards - Progenie Terrestre Pura - Rotting Obscene - Make A Change... Kill Yourself - Twitching Tongues - Requiem - Sacred Reich - Ancst - Vhäldemar - Ruin
»
(Lien direct)
VISIGOTH (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain disque Conqueror's Oath à paraître le 9 février chez Metal Blade Records. Les détails:

1. Steel and Silver
2. Warrior Queen
3. Outlive Them All
4. Hammerforged
5. Traitor's Gate
6. Salt City
7. Blades in the Night
8. The Conqueror's Oath

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRIPPLE BASTARDS (Hatecore) vient de sortir sur F.O.A.D. Records The Outside World, un coffret regroupant des singles, des inédits et des lives des Italiens. Les détails:

LP 1 (1992-1993)
Side A:
- Split 7" with VIOLENT HEADACHE
- Extra tracks from the same session
- Split 7" with W.B.I.
- Extra tracks from the same session

Side B:
- "Life's built on thoughts" 7"EP
- Split 7" with PATARENI
- PATARENI covers recorded at Michele's studio (unreleased)

LP 2 (1993-1994)
Side A:
- Split 7" with PSYCHOTIC NOISE
- Split 7" with SENSELESS APOCALYPSE
- Extra session at Michele's studio
- Song from "Use your voice vol. 1" Compilation
- Song from "Mit Mir Ist Nicht Zu Rechnen" Comp. 7"

Side B:
- Split 7" with SOCIAL GENOCIDE
- PATARENI covers from "Obrade" Comp. LP/CD
- AGATHOCLES cover from "Kill Your Idols" Comp. CD
- "Frammenti di vita" 7"

LP 3 (1994-1997)
Side A:
- Split 7" with CARCASS GRINDER
- Split 7" with PRÄPARATION-H
- Split 7" with P.E.L.M.E.
- HÜSKER DÜ covers from "Land Speed Sonic" Comp. CD

Side B:
- 5 studio tracks with GTB on drums
- "Massacrecore" Live 7"
- Extra live tracks from Split 10" with PATARENI

LP 4 (1997-2000)
Side A:
- Split 7" with I.R.F.
- Split 7" with WORLD
- Extra tracks from the same session
- Split 7" with DENAK (unreleased)

Side B:
- Split 7" with CORRUPTED
- "Il grande silenzio" 7"
- Split 7" with COMRADES

LP 5 (2000-2012)
Side A:
- 3 unreleased studio tracks 2003
- Split 6" with LOOKING FOR AN ANSWER
- Split 7" with REGURGITATE
- Demo for Split 7" with REGURGITATE (unreleased)

Side B:
- "Senza impronte" 7"
- Split 7" with SUBLIME CADAVERIC DECOMPOSITION
- Extra track from "Slimewave" Comp. CD
- Split 7" with EYEHATEGOD

CD1 (1992-2000)
- Discarded Demo 1992 (unreleased)
- 2 songs with drum machine
- Out takes from "Life's built on thoughts" 7" (unreleased)
- Live at El Paso, Torino 3/12/1994 (Split 10" with CAPITALIST CASUALTIES)
- Terveet Kädet cover
- GTB with IMPACT: "La vostra violenza"
- 3 unreleased songs with 2 piece line-up in 1996
- Out takes from Demo 2000 (unreleased)

CD2 (2006)
- "Variante alla morte" Demo (2006)
- Live at Obscene Extreme Fest 2006

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROGENIE TERRESTRE PURA (Black Metal Industriel/Post-Black Metal) est actuellement en train de mettre la touche finale à son prochain EP dont la sortie est prévue pour le printemps 2018. Celui-ci contiendra trois nouveaux morceaux en plus d'une intro et d'une outro. Comme prévu, les possesseurs de la box limitée de l'album Oltreluna recevront ce EP gratuitement.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTING OBSCENE (Brutal Death) vient de rééditer son 1er full-length Depths Of Decay (2016) au format LP. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAKE A CHANGE... KILL YOURSELF (Depressive Black Metal/Ambient) a posté sur YouTube le titre "Once Awake" tiré du nouvel album des Danois sorti le 15 janvier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred est le titre du nouvel album de TWITCHING TONGUES (Hardcore / Metal) qui sortira le 9 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait à travers le clip de "Harakiri" signé David Brodsky. Voici le tracklisting :

01. AWOL (State Of The Union)
02. Harakiri
03. Kill For You
04. T.F.R.
05. Forgive & Remember
06. Gaining Purpose
07. Long Gone
08. The Sound Of Pain
09. Defection (Union Of The State)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Un extrait du prochain album des Suisses de REQUIEM (Death Metal) se découvre ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "For The Blind To See". Global Resistance Rising sortira le 23 mars sur FDA Records.

01. For The Blind To See
02. Lockdown
03. DeEvolution
04. Vultures
05. No Quarter Given
06. Downward
07. Salvation In Vain
08. Greed Kills
09. Resistance Is Rising
10. Fire In The Hole

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après plus de vingt ans sans sortir d'album, les Américains de SACRED REICH (Thrash) viennent d'annoncer la signature d'un deal avec Metal Blade Records, label sur lequel était déjà signé le groupe à ses débuts en 1987. Le groupe prépare actuellement ce qui sera son cinquième album.

Phil Rind a écrit : "We are very happy to announce that SACRED REICH have signed with Metal Blade Records and we are writing songs for a new album. Our plan is to go into the studio this summer and have a new record out early next year. We are super excited and can't wait to share some new music with you!"

»
(Lien direct)
ANCST (Black/Crust/Drone/Dark Ambient) va prochainement tourner en europe pour promouvoir son nouveau disque Ghosts of the Timeless Void qui sortira le 2 mars sur Lifeforce Records.

March 9 • GER, Leipzig, G16
March 10 • GER, Zittau, Emil
March 11 • PL, tba, tba
March 12 • AT, Vienna, EKH
March 13 • AT, Graz, SUB
March 14 • CRO, Zagreb , AKC Attack
March 16 • IT, Rimini, Grotta Rossa
March 17 • IT, Fontanafredda, Astro Club
March 18 • CH, Bern, Cafete
March 19 • CH, Thun, Akut
March 20 • CH, Geneva, La Makhno
March 21 • FR, Clermont Ferrand, Raymond Bar
March 22 • FR, Rennes, Mondo Bizarro
March 23 • FR, Paris, tba
March 25 • UK, Manchester, Aatma
March 26 • UK, Bristol, Gryphon
March 27 • UK, London, The Black Heart
March 28 • B, Antwerp, Music City
March 29 • NL, Amsterdam, tba
March 30 • NL, Arnhem, Willemen
March 31 • GER, Darmstadt, Oettinger Villa
April 1 • GER, Wolfsburg, Juha Ost

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VHÄLDEMAR (Power/Heavy Metal) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Metalizer". Ce titre est tiré de l'album Against All Kings paru en novembre dernier sur Fighter Records.

01. Metalizer
02. Old King's Visions (Part V)
03. Against All Kings
04. Eye For An Eye
05. I Will Stand Forever
06. Vulcano
07. Howling At The Moon
08. The Last To Die
09. Walking In The Rain
10. Rebel Mind
11. Titans In D Minor

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RUIN (Death Metal) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 16 février la compilation CD Plague Transmissions: Vol. I regroupant tous les morceaux des Américains sortis uniquement en k7 et vinyle. Trackist:

1. Perverted Lunacy
2. Massacre Of Flesh And Bone
3. And Soon The Darkness
4. The Final Bloodbath (Discharge cover)
5. Putrid Is My Brain
6. The Bends
7. Haunted Asylum Of Pain
8. Slow Death For A Perfect World
9. Warrior (N.M.E. cover)
10. Horizon Pestilence
11. A Foul Stench Of Human Beings
12. Rotting Black Hole
13. Suffering Mind (Full Of Maggots)
14. Becoming Disease

 Les news du
25 Janvier 2018
Dusk of Delusion

