chargement...
haut de page
Classic
Remontez pour accéder au menu
47 visiteurs
:: »
se connecter
»
s'enregistrer
ACCUEIL
Accueil
Les news
Les sorties
Podcasts
Radio
Newsletters
Ne ratez pas !
GROUPES
Par nom
Par pays
Par intérêt
Liste complète
CHRONIQUES
Par parution
Par date de sortie
Par année
Extraits musicaux
Clips
Albums cultes
Labels
INTERVIEWS
Par parution
Par année
Le TKA!
CONCERTS
Live reports
Photos
DOSSIERS
Dossiers
Bilans
Présentations
INTERACTIVITE
Commentaires
Sondages
Photo mystère
Blindtests
TSMWE
FORUM
Accueil
Se connecter
S'enregistrer
THRASHO inc.
La Team
Les lecteurs
Les webzines
La Thrashothèque
Liens
Presse
Stats
CONTACT
Nous contacter
Recrutement
Faire un don
Boutique
Facebook
Twitter
FAQ
Avancée
LES SORTIES
Solar Demise
Archaic War
Defenestration
Gutter Perdition (EP)
Summoning
With Doom We Come
Calendrier des sorties
REMEMBER
Disfear
Live The Storm
(28/01/2008)
COMMENTAIRES
Vaal - Geesten Van De Verlo... (C)
Par AxGxB
Hell Militia + Watain - (R)
Par HhlyKosproïva
Les news du 25 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par AxGxB
Dauþuz - Die Grubenmähre (C)
Par Stockwel
Runespell - Unhallowed Bloo... (C)
Par Sim
Defenestration - Gutter Per... (C)
Par Deathrash
Brame - Basses Terres (C)
Par Dysthymie
Les sacrifices dans le blac... (D)
Par Sulphur
Arch Enemy + Wintersun - (R)
Par coreandcoupdate
Summoning - With Doom We Come (C)
Par Kedran
Les news du 24 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par NightSoul
Hegemon - Initium Belli (EP) (C)
Par Fabulon
News
»
Les news du 28 Janvier 2018
News
Les news du 28 Janvier 2018
Monster Magnet - Cast The Stone - Destruction - Borknagar - Ilsa
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Mindfucker", nouveau morceau de
MONSTER MAGNET
(Stoner) tiré de l'album du même nom à paraître le 23 mars sur Napalm Records.
01. Rocket Freak
02. Soul
03. Mindfucker
04. I’m God
05. Drowning
06. Ejection
07. Want Some
08. Brainwashed
09. All Day Midnight
10. When The Hammer Comes Down
</td> <td class="text-right news-images" style="padding-right:0"><a href="http://theobelisk.net/obelisk/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/monster-magnet-mindfucker.jpg" target="_blank" class="gallery" rel="5a6d87a9beebf"><img src="http://documents.thrashocore.com/images/content/news/f-r100~2c4e9970540f311af733af2344b40258.jpg?src=http%3A%2F%2Ftheobelisk.net%2Fobelisk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F12%2Fmonster-magnet-mindfucker.jpg" alt="Les news du " style="" /></a></td> </tr> </table><br/><table class="spaced" style="width:100%"> <tr> <td class="text-left" style="width:1%"><small><strong>»</strong></small></td> <td class="text-justify"><div class="news-direct-link"><a href="/news/news/5168-les-news-du-28-janvier-2018-monster-magnet-cast-the-stone-destruction-borknagar-ilsa-news.html?element=64177" name="news-element-64177"> (Lien direct) </a></div>Les Américains de <strong>CAST THE STONE</strong> (Death Metal) (avec des anciens membres de Cattle Decapitation et Misery Index) viennent de signer sur Agonia Records. Un nouvel album sortira cette année.</td> <td class="text-right news-images" style="padding-right:0"></td> </tr> </table><br/><table class="spaced" style="width:100%"> <tr> <td class="text-left" style="width:1%"><small><strong>»</strong></small></td> <td class="text-justify"><div class="news-direct-link"><a href="/news/news/5168-les-news-du-28-janvier-2018-monster-magnet-cast-the-stone-destruction-borknagar-ilsa-news.html?element=64176" name="news-element-64176"> (Lien direct) </a></div>Wawrzyniec "Vaaver" Dramowicz (batterie), vient d'annoncer son départ de <strong><a href="/groupes/groupe/1523-destruction-allemagne-groupe.html" title="Aller à la page de Destruction">DESTRUCTION</a></strong> (Thrash). Ce dernier sera effectif à compter du mois de mars. Voici le communiqué qu'il a adressé :<br /> <br /> <span class="quote"><span class="quote_person"> Wawrzyniec "Vaaver" Dramowicz a écrit :</span><span class="quote_text"> It is never easy to make hard decisions. It is time for me to part ways with Destruction - the band that has hosted me for nearly a decade; my brothers, my best buddies. Above all, these guys are great musicians that I have enjoyed countless performances with. 8 years with Destruction means more than words can describe. We shared the stage more than 500 times, travelled to the moon and back at least twice! It is time to drift my career towards more calm waters which surround my family. At the same time, Destruction needs to explore new exciting and challenging stages of their career. I would like to thank Schmier and Mike for giving me the opportunity to be a part of Destruction. I tried my best to enhance the band's sound and groove with my skills. I could see the fans' reactions around the world that came to the gigs and the signing sessions with tears in their eyes…just happy to see the band they had listened to since the beginning of the 80's. It has been a truly unforgettable experience! I wish you guys all the best. I know you will find the right replacement with the skills and dedication that you deserve for your incredible band. I am not quitting my profession either. It is just a change in life that we all sometimes go through and have to adjust to new circumstances. Hope we meet again one day or night on your rough Destruction seas! Thank you Schmier and Mike…! </span></span></td> <td class="text-right news-images" style="padding-right:0"></td> </tr> </table><br/><table class="spaced" style="width:100%"> <tr> <td class="text-left" style="width:1%"><small><strong>»</strong></small></td> <td class="text-justify"><div class="news-direct-link"><a href="/news/news/5168-les-news-du-28-janvier-2018-monster-magnet-cast-the-stone-destruction-borknagar-ilsa-news.html?element=64175" name="news-element-64175"> (Lien direct) </a></div><strong><a href="/groupes/groupe/322-borknagar-norvege-groupe.html" title="Aller à la page de Borknagar">BORKNAGAR</a></strong> (Black Metal Progressif) se sépare de son guitariste Jens F. Ryland. Le groupe travaille cependant à son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour la fin de l'année (voir début 2019).<br /> <br /> <span class="quote"><span class="quote_person"> Borknagar a écrit :</span><span class="quote_text"> Borknagar and long time guitarist Jens F. Ryland have decided to part ways. We would like to thank and salute him for all the time we shared on and off stage the past 20 yrs. The very best of luck with all future endevours!<br /> <br /> As a sidenote, Borknagar is currently working on a new album, roughly planned for a late 2018 or early 2019 release. More info soon! </span></span></td> <td class="text-right news-images" style="padding-right:0"></td> </tr> </table><br/><table class="spaced" style="width:100%"> <tr> <td class="text-left" style="width:1%"><small><strong>»</strong></small></td> <td class="text-justify"><div class="news-direct-link"><a href="/news/news/5168-les-news-du-28-janvier-2018-monster-magnet-cast-the-stone-destruction-borknagar-ilsa-news.html?element=64174" name="news-element-64174"> (Lien direct) </a></div><strong>ILSA</strong> (Death/Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé <i>Corpse Fortress</i> le 2 mars prochain sur Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Prosector". Voici également le tracklisting :<br /> <br /> 01. Hikikomori<br /> 02. Nasty, Brutish<br /> 03. Cosmos Antinomos<br /> 04. Prosector<br /> 05. Old Maid<br /> 06. Long Lost Friend<br /> 07. Ruckenfigur<br /> 08. Polly Vaughn<br /> 09. Drums Of Dark Gods<br /> <br /> <iframe width="100%" height="385" src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/wYKbr059bmc?rel=0&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="1">
AxGxB
28 Janvier 2018
VOIR AUSSI
Les news du 27 Janvier 2018
Belenos - ENJOY THE VIOLENCE : UNE HISTOIRE ORALE DES ORIGINES DE LA SCÈNE THRASH/DEATH EN FRANCE - Burial Invocation - Sounds Like Hell 10 ans - Sounds Like Hell Adhésions 2018 - Deadly Carnage - Insaniam - Gehennah - CodeRed - Noose Rot - Haïr
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Deer Venom
Deer Venom (EP)
2017 - Autoproduction
GROUPES DU JOUR
Borknagar
Black Metal Progressif - 1995 - Norvège
Destruction
Thrash metal - 1982 - Allemagne
Monster Magnet
Stoner - 1989 - Etats-Unis
Deer Venom
Deer Venom (EP)
Lire la chronique
Heisenberg
The Empire Business (EP)
Lire la chronique
Affront
Angry Voices
Lire la chronique
Vaal
Geesten Van De Verlorenen
Lire la chronique
Defenestration
Gutter Perdition (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Unhallowed Blood Oath
Lire la chronique
Les sacrifices dans le black metal
Lire le podcast
Arch Enemy + Wintersun
Lire le live report
Dauþuz
Die Grubenmähre
Lire la chronique
Lutomysl
Firmament (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vexovoid
Call of the Starforger
Lire la chronique
Hegemon
Initium Belli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Ignorance
Lire la chronique
Beorn's Hall
Mountain Hymns
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2017
Lire le bilan
Bekëth Nexëhmü
De Urtida Krafterna (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blaze Of Perdition
Conscious Darkness
Lire la chronique
Stahlsarg
Mechanisms Of Misanthropy
Lire la chronique
Hell Militia + Watain
Lire le live report
Moenen Of Xezbeth
Dawn of Morbid Sorcery (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Inquisition + Septicflesh
Lire le live report
Iperyt
The Patchwork Gehinnom
Lire la chronique
Alder Glade
Spine of the World
Lire la chronique
Eraserhead
Holdout (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sheidim
Infamata (EP)
Lire la chronique
Greytomb
Monumental Microcosm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cenotaph
Perverse Dehumanized Dysfun...
Lire la chronique
In Vain
Currents
Lire la chronique
Caronte
Yoni
Lire la chronique
Vargrav
Netherstorm
Lire la chronique
1999 - 2018 © THRASHOCORE
Powered by DeadEngine
ACCUEIL
Accueil
Les news
Les sorties
Podcasts
Radio
Newsletters
Ne ratez pas !
GROUPES
Par nom
Par pays
Par intérêt
Liste complète
CHRONIQUES
Par parution
Par date de sortie
Par année
Extraits musicaux
Clips
Albums cultes
Labels
INTERVIEWS
Par parution
Par année
Le TKA!
CONCERTS
Live reports
Photos
DOSSIERS
Dossiers
Bilans
Présentations
INTERACTIVITE
Commentaires
Sondages
Photo mystère
Blindtests
TSMWE
FORUM
Accueil
Se connecter
S'enregistrer
THRASHO inc.
La Team
Les lecteurs
Les webzines
La Thrashothèque
Liens
Presse
Stats
CONTACT
Nous contacter
Recrutement
Faire un don
Boutique
Facebook
Twitter
FAQ
Par AxGxB
Par HhlyKosproïva
Par AxGxB
Par Stockwel
Par Sim
Par Deathrash
Par Dysthymie
Par Sulphur
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Kedran
Par NightSoul
Par Fabulon