Les news du 28 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 28 Janvier 2018 Monster Magnet - Cast The Stone - Destruction - Borknagar - Ilsa
Découvrez ci-dessous "Mindfucker", nouveau morceau de MONSTER MAGNET (Stoner) tiré de l'album du même nom à paraître le 23 mars sur Napalm Records.

01. Rocket Freak
02. Soul
03. Mindfucker
04. I’m God
05. Drowning
06. Ejection
07. Want Some
08. Brainwashed
09. All Day Midnight
10. When The Hammer Comes Down

28 Janvier 2018
Dusk of Delusion

