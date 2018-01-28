News » Les news du 28 Janvier 2018 News Les news du 28 Janvier 2018 Monster Magnet - Cast The Stone - Destruction - Borknagar - Ilsa » (Lien direct) MONSTER MAGNET (Stoner) tiré de l'album du même nom à paraître le 23 mars sur Napalm Records.



01. Rocket Freak

02. Soul

03. Mindfucker

04. I’m God

05. Drowning

06. Ejection

07. Want Some

08. Brainwashed

09. All Day Midnight

10. When The Hammer Comes Down



Les Américains de CAST THE STONE (Death Metal) (avec des anciens membres de Cattle Decapitation et Misery Index) viennent de signer sur Agonia Records. Un nouvel album sortira cette année. Wawrzyniec "Vaaver" Dramowicz (batterie), vient d'annoncer son départ de DESTRUCTION (Thrash). Ce dernier sera effectif à compter du mois de mars. Voici le communiqué qu'il a adressé :

Wawrzyniec "Vaaver" Dramowicz a écrit : It is never easy to make hard decisions. It is time for me to part ways with Destruction - the band that has hosted me for nearly a decade; my brothers, my best buddies. Above all, these guys are great musicians that I have enjoyed countless performances with. 8 years with Destruction means more than words can describe. We shared the stage more than 500 times, travelled to the moon and back at least twice! It is time to drift my career towards more calm waters which surround my family. At the same time, Destruction needs to explore new exciting and challenging stages of their career. I would like to thank Schmier and Mike for giving me the opportunity to be a part of Destruction. I tried my best to enhance the band's sound and groove with my skills. I could see the fans' reactions around the world that came to the gigs and the signing sessions with tears in their eyes…just happy to see the band they had listened to since the beginning of the 80's. It has been a truly unforgettable experience! I wish you guys all the best. I know you will find the right replacement with the skills and dedication that you deserve for your incredible band. I am not quitting my profession either. It is just a change in life that we all sometimes go through and have to adjust to new circumstances. Hope we meet again one day or night on your rough Destruction seas! Thank you Schmier and Mike…! BORKNAGAR (Black Metal Progressif) se sépare de son guitariste Jens F. Ryland. Le groupe travaille cependant à son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour la fin de l'année (voir début 2019).

Borknagar a écrit : Borknagar and long time guitarist Jens F. Ryland have decided to part ways. We would like to thank and salute him for all the time we shared on and off stage the past 20 yrs. The very best of luck with all future endevours!

As a sidenote, Borknagar is currently working on a new album, roughly planned for a late 2018 or early 2019 release. More info soon! ILSA (Death/Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Corpse Fortress le 2 mars prochain sur Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Prosector". Voici également le tracklisting :<br /> <br /> 01. Hikikomori<br /> 02. Nasty, Brutish<br /> 03. Cosmos Antinomos<br /> 04. Prosector<br /> 05. Old Maid<br /> 06. Long Lost Friend<br /> 07. Ruckenfigur<br /> 08. Polly Vaughn<br /> 09. Drums Of Dark Gods<br /> <br /> <iframe width="100%" height="385" src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/wYKbr059bmc?rel=0&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="1">

