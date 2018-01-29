chargement...

The Ruins Of Beverast
 The Ruins Of Beverast - Exuvia (C)
Par yog		   
Near Death Condition
 Near Death Condition - The ... (C)
Par Ander		   
Unearthly Trance
 Unearthly Trance - Season o... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Vaal
 Vaal - Geesten Van De Verlo... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Hell Militia + Watain
 Hell Militia + Watain - (R)
Par HhlyKosproïva		   
Les news du 25 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 25 Janvier 2018... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Die Grubenmähre (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Runespell
 Runespell - Unhallowed Bloo... (C)
Par Sim		   
Defenestration
 Defenestration - Gutter Per... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Brame
 Brame - Basses Terres (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Les sacrifices dans le black metal
 Les sacrifices dans le blac... (D)
Par Sulphur		   
Arch Enemy + Wintersun
 Arch Enemy + Wintersun - (R)
Par coreandcoupdate		   

Les news du 29 Janvier 2018

The Midnight Ghost Train - The Texas Chainsaw Dust Lovers - Aborted - Manzer - Red Dead - Mammoth Grinder
A cause de la crue de la Seine, le concert du 31 janvier réunissant THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN et THE TEXAS CHAINSAW DUST LOVERS qui aurait dû se dérouler au Batofar (Paris 13) est déplacé au Glazart (Paris 19).

Plus d'informations sur la page Facebook de l'évent, ici.

»
(Lien direct)
Terrorvision, c'est le nom du futur album d'ABORTED (Brutal Death) qui sera enregistré au printemps. Plus d'informations prochainement ...

»
(Lien direct)
MANZER (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son album live enregistré au Japon intitulé Pictavian Invasion In Japan, qui vient de sortir via Legion of Death Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RED DEAD (Death Old-School) a mis en ligne le clip du morceau "Ghost From The Old Port" tiré de son album Therapy Of The Evil sorti le 5 octobre dernier via Great Dane Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAMMOTH GRINDER (Hardcore / Thrash) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Cosmic Crypt qui sorti ce vendredi via Relapse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho rivax + Jean-Clint
29 Janvier 2018
Dusk of Delusion

