MANZER (Black/Thrash) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son album live enregistré au Japon intitulé Pictavian Invasion In Japan, qui vient de sortir via Legion of Death Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
RED DEAD (Death Old-School) a mis en ligne le clip du morceau "Ghost From The Old Port" tiré de son album Therapy Of The Evil sorti le 5 octobre dernier via Great Dane Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
