GODTHRYMM (Epic/Doom avec des membres actuels et anciens de My Dying Bride, Anathema et Solstice) sortira son EP A Grand Reclamation le 6 avril chez Transcending Records (CD) et Cosmic Key Creations (vinyle). Tracklist:
1. A Grand Reclamation
2. Sacred Soil
3. The Pantheon
4. Forevermore
Sorti avant-hier sur Rawforce Productions, le nouvel album des Chiliens de MAGNANIMUS (Brutal Death) intitulé Impure Ways Beyond Shadows se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.
01. Black Wind Divinity
02. Raising The Misery Subjugator
03. The Lugubrious Abomination Of Torment - Funeral Of The Cristence
04. The Sharp Dagger Of Extermination Of The Perverse Gods
05. Home Of The Wipers, With Your Poison You Ilumninate UK
06. Demon Descendant Wrenthing The Filthy Few Dogma
07. Profaner To Grand Messiah - Bleeding In Calamity
08. Delievers The Power To Overthrown The False Prophet
