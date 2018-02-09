»

(Lien direct) MAGNANIMUS (Brutal Death) intitulé Impure Ways Beyond Shadows se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.



01. Black Wind Divinity

02. Raising The Misery Subjugator

03. The Lugubrious Abomination Of Torment - Funeral Of The Cristence

04. The Sharp Dagger Of Extermination Of The Perverse Gods

05. Home Of The Wipers, With Your Poison You Ilumninate UK

06. Demon Descendant Wrenthing The Filthy Few Dogma

07. Profaner To Grand Messiah - Bleeding In Calamity

08. Delievers The Power To Overthrown The False Prophet



<a href="http://rawforceproductions.bandcamp.com/album/impure-ways-beyond-shadows">Impure Ways Beyond Shadows by Magnanimus</a>