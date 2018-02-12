chargement...

Les news du 12 Février 2018
 Les news du 12 Février 2018... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Kingdoms Dis... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer - Woe to the Van... (C)
Par HhlyKosproïva		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
 (Faire) découvrir le Black ... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Defenestration
 Defenestration - Gutter Per... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Anakim
 Anakim - Monuments To Depar... (C)
Par snort		   
Damnation Defaced
 Damnation Defaced - Invader... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 10 Février 2018
 Les news du 10 Février 2018... (N)
Par Ander		   
Germ
 Germ - Wish (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - Mark Of The N... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Watain
 Watain - Trident Wolf Eclipse (C)
Par HhlyKosproïva		   
Condition Critical
 Condition Critical - Exterm... (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 12 Février 2018

News
Les news du 12 Février 2018 Afgrund - TesseracT - Spectral - Æthĕrĭa Conscĭentĭa
AFGRUND (Grind) a signé sur Selfmadegod Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé The Dystopian le 23 février. Tracklist:

1. Limitless Source of Power 01:56
2. Ruttna 00:56
3. Re-Exordium 02:50
4. Callous 02:57
5. Royalty of Crust 00:56
6. Crossfire Agent 01:54
7. (Yet) Another Way to Kill 01:42
8. The Great Rift 03:14
9. Archaic Plague 01:52
10. Smasher of Skulls 02:25
11. Demise Strategy 02:44

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TESSERACT (Metal Progressif) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sonder qui sortira le 20 avril via Kscope. "Luminary" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL (Death Technique) a dévoilé un 2ème extrait de son 1er full-length Neural Correlates of Hate à venir le 12 mars chez Loud Rage Music. Il s'agit de "Neural Correlates of Hate".

Line-up:

Ciprian Martin (Guitars & Bass; ex-Taine)
Andrei Calmuc (Vocals; CodeRed, ex-Indian Fall)
Romain Goulon (Drums; Benighted, ex-Necrophagist, Disavowed)
Christian Muenzner(Guest Solos; Alkaloid, Spawn of Possession, ex-Necrophagist, Defeated Sanity)
Calin Paraschiv (Guest Solos; Pestilence, Necrovile, Clitgore)

Tracklist:

Artificial Storage (03:51)
Ashes to Dust (08:46)
Nihilist (03:55)
Empathy (04:22)
Neural Correlates of Hate (02:56)
Hallucinatory Authorization (08:14)
Hatred (01:58)
Divided We Fall (04:14)
Into the Further (05:23)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ÆTHĔRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (Black Atmosphérique Progressif) vient de publier un premier extrait de son album Tales From Hydhradh qui sortira sur Bandcamp fin février. À mi-chemin entre Mare Cognitum et King Crimson, le groupe construit son univers de science-fiction grâce à un mélange de saxophone sur lit de tremolos. Le premier extrait "Cleansing The Siraxas - The Exalted Ones" est disponible sur Youtube et Bandcamp. Le combo sera de plus en concert à la Scène Michelet à Nantes le 14 février, en compagnie de Satan et Necrodancer.

12 Février 2018
Dusk of Delusion

Keyser
Keyser
12/02/2018 09:06
Ouch le Spectral s'annonce corsé! Et bonne nouvelle pour Afgrund!

