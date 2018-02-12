SPECTRAL (Death Technique) a dévoilé un 2ème extrait de son 1er full-length Neural Correlates of Hate à venir le 12 mars chez Loud Rage Music. Il s'agit de "Neural Correlates of Hate".
Line-up:
Ciprian Martin (Guitars & Bass; ex-Taine)
Andrei Calmuc (Vocals; CodeRed, ex-Indian Fall)
Romain Goulon (Drums; Benighted, ex-Necrophagist, Disavowed)
Christian Muenzner(Guest Solos; Alkaloid, Spawn of Possession, ex-Necrophagist, Defeated Sanity)
Calin Paraschiv (Guest Solos; Pestilence, Necrovile, Clitgore)
Tracklist:
Artificial Storage (03:51)
Ashes to Dust (08:46)
Nihilist (03:55)
Empathy (04:22)
Neural Correlates of Hate (02:56)
Hallucinatory Authorization (08:14)
Hatred (01:58)
Divided We Fall (04:14)
Into the Further (05:23)
ÆTHĔRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (Black Atmosphérique Progressif) vient de publier un premier extrait de son album Tales From Hydhradh qui sortira sur Bandcamp fin février. À mi-chemin entre Mare Cognitum et King Crimson, le groupe construit son univers de science-fiction grâce à un mélange de saxophone sur lit de tremolos. Le premier extrait "Cleansing The Siraxas - The Exalted Ones" est disponible sur Youtube et Bandcamp. Le combo sera de plus en concert à la Scène Michelet à Nantes le 14 février, en compagnie de Satan et Necrodancer.
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
12/02/2018 09:06