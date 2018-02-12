News » Les news du 12 Février 2018 News Les news du 12 Février 2018 Afgrund - TesseracT - Spectral - Æthĕrĭa Conscĭentĭa » (Lien direct) AFGRUND (Grind) a signé sur Selfmadegod Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé The Dystopian le 23 février. Tracklist:



1. Limitless Source of Power 01:56

2. Ruttna 00:56

3. Re-Exordium 02:50

4. Callous 02:57

5. Royalty of Crust 00:56

6. Crossfire Agent 01:54

7. (Yet) Another Way to Kill 01:42

8. The Great Rift 03:14

9. Archaic Plague 01:52

10. Smasher of Skulls 02:25

11. Demise Strategy 02:44





» (Lien direct) TESSERACT (Metal Progressif) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sonder qui sortira le 20 avril via Kscope. "Luminary" se découvre ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) SPECTRAL (Death Technique) a dévoilé un 2ème extrait de son 1er full-length Neural Correlates of Hate à venir le 12 mars chez Loud Rage Music. Il s'agit de "Neural Correlates of Hate".



Line-up:



Ciprian Martin (Guitars & Bass; ex-Taine)

Andrei Calmuc (Vocals; CodeRed, ex-Indian Fall)

Romain Goulon (Drums; Benighted, ex-Necrophagist, Disavowed)

Christian Muenzner(Guest Solos; Alkaloid, Spawn of Possession, ex-Necrophagist, Defeated Sanity)

Calin Paraschiv (Guest Solos; Pestilence, Necrovile, Clitgore)



Tracklist:



Artificial Storage (03:51)

Ashes to Dust (08:46)

Nihilist (03:55)

Empathy (04:22)

Neural Correlates of Hate (02:56)

Hallucinatory Authorization (08:14)

Hatred (01:58)

Divided We Fall (04:14)

Into the Further (05:23)





» (Lien direct) ÆTHĔRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (Black Atmosphérique Progressif) vient de publier un premier extrait de son album Tales From Hydhradh qui sortira sur Bandcamp fin février. À mi-chemin entre Mare Cognitum et King Crimson, le groupe construit son univers de science-fiction grâce à un mélange de saxophone sur lit de tremolos. Le premier extrait "Cleansing The Siraxas - The Exalted Ones" est disponible sur Youtube et Bandcamp. Le combo sera de plus en concert à la Scène Michelet à Nantes le 14 février, en compagnie de Satan et Necrodancer.





Unholy Disorder

