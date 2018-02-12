News » Les news du 12 Février 2018 News Les news du 12 Février 2018 Judas Priest - Napalm Death - Afgrund - TesseracT - Spectral - Æthĕrĭa Conscĭentĭa » (Lien direct) JUDAS PRIEST (Heavy Metal) vient d'annoncer que son guitariste Glenn Tipton ne pourra pas assurer la tournée à venir. Les raisons de son absence ont été divulguées dans la communiqué à suivre :



GLENN TIPTON/JUDAS PRIEST DIAGNOSED WITH PARKINSONS :

Ten years ago Glenn was diagnosed to have the onset of the early stages of Parkinson’s - from then until recently Glenn has lived his life as the great heavy metal guitar player he has always been, maintaining by his own definition a standard of quality and performance that is incredibly important.



Right now Glenn is able to play and perform some of the Priest songs that are less challenging but due to the nature of Parkinson's progression he wants to let you all know that he won't be be touring as such - True to the metal spirit of 'the show must go on' Glenn has requested Andy Sneap to fly the flag on stage for him



“I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it’s simply that my role has changed. I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again”



Rob, Richie, Ian and Scott have this to say :



“We have been privileged to witness Glenn’s determination and steadfast commitment over the years, showing his passion and self belief through the writing, recording and performing sessions with Priest - he is a true metal hero! We are not surprised by Glenn’s insistence that we complete the Firepower tour and thank Andy for joining us to make Glenn’s wishes become real - As Glenn has said we also can’t wait to have him with us at any time any place on the road..... We love you Glenn!”

» (Lien direct) NAPALM DEATH (Grind Death) a dévoilé un morceau inédit tiré de sa compilation intitulée Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, qui sortira le 30 mars via Century Media. "Oh So Pseudo" se découvre ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) AFGRUND (Grind) a signé sur Selfmadegod Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé The Dystopian le 23 février. Tracklist:



1. Limitless Source of Power 01:56

2. Ruttna 00:56

3. Re-Exordium 02:50

4. Callous 02:57

5. Royalty of Crust 00:56

6. Crossfire Agent 01:54

7. (Yet) Another Way to Kill 01:42

8. The Great Rift 03:14

9. Archaic Plague 01:52

10. Smasher of Skulls 02:25

11. Demise Strategy 02:44





» (Lien direct) TESSERACT (Metal Progressif) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sonder qui sortira le 20 avril via Kscope. "Luminary" se découvre ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) SPECTRAL (Death Technique) a dévoilé un 2ème extrait de son 1er full-length Neural Correlates of Hate à venir le 12 mars chez Loud Rage Music. Il s'agit de "Neural Correlates of Hate".



Line-up:



Ciprian Martin (Guitars & Bass; ex-Taine)

Andrei Calmuc (Vocals; CodeRed, ex-Indian Fall)

Romain Goulon (Drums; Benighted, ex-Necrophagist, Disavowed)

Christian Muenzner(Guest Solos; Alkaloid, Spawn of Possession, ex-Necrophagist, Defeated Sanity)

Calin Paraschiv (Guest Solos; Pestilence, Necrovile, Clitgore)



Tracklist:



Artificial Storage (03:51)

Ashes to Dust (08:46)

Nihilist (03:55)

Empathy (04:22)

Neural Correlates of Hate (02:56)

Hallucinatory Authorization (08:14)

Hatred (01:58)

Divided We Fall (04:14)

Into the Further (05:23)





» (Lien direct) ÆTHĔRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (Black Atmosphérique Progressif) vient de publier un premier extrait de son album Tales From Hydhradh qui sortira sur Bandcamp fin février. À mi-chemin entre Mare Cognitum et King Crimson, le groupe construit son univers de science-fiction grâce à un mélange de saxophone sur lit de tremolos. Le premier extrait "Cleansing The Siraxas - The Exalted Ones" est disponible sur Youtube et Bandcamp. Le combo sera de plus en concert à la Scène Michelet à Nantes le 14 février, en compagnie de Satan et Necrodancer.





Unholy Disorder

