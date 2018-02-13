chargement...

Les news du 12 Février 2018
 Les news du 12 Février 2018... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - The Stenc... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Les news du 13 Février 2018
 Les news du 13 Février 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Suicide Euphoria (C)
Par Sim		   
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
 (Faire) découvrir le Black ... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer - Woe to the Van... (C)
Par MoM		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Kingdoms Dis... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Defenestration
 Defenestration - Gutter Per... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Anakim
 Anakim - Monuments To Depar... (C)
Par snort		   

Les news du 13 Février 2018

News
Les news du 13 Février 2018 The Crown - Heimsgard - Venin - Iskandr - Unanimated - Outre-Tombe - The Body - Twitching Tongues
THE CROWN (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Cobra Speed Venom qui sortira le 16 mars via Metal Blade. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

HEIMSGARD (Epic Pagan black metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son nouvel album Following The Starlight qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Epictural Productions. "I Was Born Under A Wandering Star" se découvre ci-dessous :

Après une reformation en 2015, les Français de VENIN (Heavy Metal) marquent véritablement leur retour avec un nouvel album, intitulé La Morsure Du Temps. Celui-ci est composé de 9 morceaux pour une durée de 50 minutes et paraîtra le 16 mars prochain chez Grumpy Mood Records. Le vidéo clip illustrant "Trafiquant De Rock" est à visionner sur Youtube :

Le nouvel album de ISKANDR (Black Metal) sortira dans le courant de l'année. Euprosopon sera édité en vinyle ainsi qu'en format CD par Eisenwald. C'est Haeresis Noviomagi qui se chargera de la version cassette. Plus d'informations à venir.		 Les news du

Après son récent concert en compagnie de Watain, UNANIMATED (Black/Death Mélodique) vient d'annoncer avoir mis la touche finale à son nouvel album, le premier depuis In The Light Of Darkness paru en 2009.

UNANIMATED a écrit : The return....
We were honored to share a memorable night of ecstasy and raw power with our brothers in Watain, with a sold out show in Stockholm January 5th earlier this year marked a beginning of a new era of Unanimated. It was the first live performance in 8 years and also the first show with Jonas and Anders in the band. We are currently finishing the writing for a new album, more about that and other news will follow shortly... 		Les news du

Les Canadiens d'OUTRE-TOMBE (Death Metal) viennent de débuter l'enregistrement de leur deuxième album.

Le 11 mai prochain sortira via Thrill Jockey Records, le nouvel album de THE BODY (Industrial / Noise) intitulé I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Nothing Stirs". Le groupe sera également en Europe au mois d'avril pour une tournée de plusieurs jours dont une date à Paris le 22 avril à l'Olympic Café.

01. The Last Form Of Loving
02. Can Carry No Weight
03. Partly Alive
04. The West Has Failed
05. Nothing Stirs
06. Off Script
07. An Urn
08. Blessed, Alone
09. Sickly Heart Of Sand
10. Ten Times A Day, Every Day, A Stranger

TWITCHING TONGUES (Hardcore / Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred le 9 mars prochain via Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Kill For You". Voici le tracklisting :

01. AWOL (State Of The Union)
02. Harakiri (Soundcloud)
03. Kill For You
04. T.F.R.
05. Forgive & Remember
06. Gaining Purpose
07. Long Gone
08. The Sound Of Pain
09. Defection (Union Of The State)

 Les news du
13 Février 2018
Dusk of Delusion

Fabulon
Fabulon
13/02/2018 20:17
Assez inoffensif le nouveau VENIN.
Ça fait taper du pied mais rien d'exceptionnel.

