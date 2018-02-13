»

(Lien direct) UNANIMATED (Black/Death Mélodique) vient d'annoncer avoir mis la touche finale à son nouvel album, le premier depuis In The Light Of Darkness paru en 2009.



UNANIMATED a écrit : The return....

We were honored to share a memorable night of ecstasy and raw power with our brothers in Watain, with a sold out show in Stockholm January 5th earlier this year marked a beginning of a new era of Unanimated. It was the first live performance in 8 years and also the first show with Jonas and Anders in the band. We are currently finishing the writing for a new album, more about that and other news will follow shortly...