(Lien direct) CONAN (Stoner/Doom Metal) vient d'annoncer avoir mis la touche finale à son nouvel album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Existential Void Guardian et sortira le 31 août sur Napalm Records.



Jon Paul Davis a écrit : "Existential Void Guardian expands upon our previous lyrical and conceptual ideas. Bringing the listener's focus from the screens of our favourite arcade machines to the minds of the characters through who's eyes we view the 2 dimensional plane. Chris Fielding produced this album at Skyhammer Studio and we had audio wizard James Plotkin handle the mastering again. Artwork will be by Tony Roberts."