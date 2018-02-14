chargement...

Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - The Stenc... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Les news du 14 Février 2018
 Les news du 14 Février 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
 (Faire) découvrir le Black ... (D)
Par Mera		   
Les news du 12 Février 2018
 Les news du 12 Février 2018... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 13 Février 2018
 Les news du 13 Février 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Suicide Euphoria (C)
Par Sim		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer - Woe to the Van... (C)
Par MoM		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Kingdoms Dis... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Defenestration
 Defenestration - Gutter Per... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 14 Février 2018

News
Les news du 14 Février 2018 Nexion - Rotting Christ - Ungfell - Gravehill - Profane Burial - Montagne - Blood Of The Wolf - WuW - Wound Collector - Iron Reagan - Gatecreeper - Conan - Wrong - Kingdom - Totengott - Scumpulse - Evil Hunter
NEXION (Black/Death Metal) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son EP éponyme sorti l'an dernier en indépendant. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal Orchestral Ritualiste) a dévoilé un titre inédit tiré de son EP The Call sorti la semaine dernière via Peaceville Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

UNGFELL (Black Metal/Folk médiéval) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mythen, Mären, Pestilenz qui sortira le 23 mars via Eisenwald Records. "De Türst Und S Wüetisheer" se découvre ci-dessous :

GRAVEHILL (Death/Thrash) sortira son nouvel album The Unchaste, the Wicked, & the Profane le 16 mars chez Dark Descent. Un extrait est en écoute sur ce lien.		 Les news du

PROFANE BURIAL (Symphonic Black Metal) a dévoilé un 2ème extrait de son prochain opus The Rosewater Park Legend qui sortira le 23 mars prochain via Apathia Records. Il s'agit de "The Tower Bell".

MONTAGNE (Sludge/Post-Hardcore, Paris) vient de réaliser un clip pour le morceau "Foehn" tiré de son 1er EP Exorde.

BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Warlike Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal) propose une vidéo promo pour son prochain disque II: Campaign of Extermination à venir le 7 avril. Tracklist:

1. Thunder the Drums of War
2. Campaign of Extermination
3. Beneditio Ultionis: Their Blood for my Glory
4. Erupting Volcanic Wrath
5. The Sword is my Light and my Salvation
6. Scorched Earth Ceremony
7. With Fire and a Thousand Flashing Blades
8. A Sermon of Slaughtered Foes

WUW (Experimental/Progressive/Instrumental/Doom, Paris) sortira son premier album intitulé Rien ne nous sera épargné le 30 mars via Prosthetic Records. De rapides aperçus ici, en attendant bientôt plus.		 Les news du

WOUND COLLECTOR (Epic Saxophonised Death Metal) a signé sur Profane Records pour la sortie du 1er full-length des Belges, Eternal Bloodcult.		 Les news du

Prévu pour le 2 mars via Relapse Records, le split réunissant IRON REAGAN (Crossover/Thrash) et GATECREEPER (Death Metal) ce découvre via deux nouveaux extraits disponibles ci-dessous.

01. Iron Reagan - Warning
02. Iron Reagan - Paper Shredder
03. Iron Reagan - Take The Fall
04. Iron Reagan - Proudly Unaccountable
05. Iron Reagan - Burn For This
06. Gatecreeper - Daybreak (Intro)
07. Gatecreeper - Dead Inside
08. Gatecreeper - War Has Begun



CONAN (Stoner/Doom Metal) vient d'annoncer avoir mis la touche finale à son nouvel album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Existential Void Guardian et sortira le 31 août sur Napalm Records.

Jon Paul Davis a écrit : "Existential Void Guardian expands upon our previous lyrical and conceptual ideas. Bringing the listener's focus from the screens of our favourite arcade machines to the minds of the characters through who's eyes we view the 2 dimensional plane. Chris Fielding produced this album at Skyhammer Studio and we had audio wizard James Plotkin handle the mastering again. Artwork will be by Tony Roberts."

Le nouvel album des Américains de WRONG (Noise / Hardcore) aura pour titre Feel Great et sortira le 13 avril sur Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Culminate".

01. Errordome
02. Culminate
03. Pustule
04. Nice Job
05. Feel Great
06. Upgrade
07. Crawl Instead
08. Come Apart Mend
09. Zero Cool
10. Gape
11. Anaerobic

Le mois prochain sortira le quatrième album de KINGDOM (Death Metal). Il aura pour titre Putrescent Remains Of The Dead Ground et sera disponible à compter du 12 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Walls Of Askalon".

Sorti l'année dernière sur Xtreem Music, le premier album de TOTENGOTT (Doom/Black/Thrash) intitulé Doppelgänger s'illustre aujourd'hui avec la sortie du clip officiel de "Satan Beside You".

01. Delusion Of Negation
02. Satan Beside You
03. Doppelgänger

Les Écossais de SCUMPULSE (Black/Grindcore) viennent de dévoiler le title track de leur prochain album. Intitulé Rotten, ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 23 février via Gore House Productions.

01. Alba Gu Bràth (YouTube)
02. Rotten
03. Broken Reflection
04. Gnawed By Pigs
05. King Of Dogshit
06. Pure Jakebawlocaust
07. Wage Decay
08. Sand And Dust

Le premier album des Espagnols de EVIL HUNTER (Heavy Metal) sortira le 10 avril sur Fighter Records. Celui-ci se dévoile à travers l'extrait ci-dessous.

01. Surf The Waves
02. Evil Hunter
03. Heartbeat
04. Hot Leather
05. Hold Me Tight
06. Go
07. By Your Side
08. Open Up Your Eyes

Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
14 Février 2018
14 Février 2018
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

dantefever
dantefever
14/02/2018 13:45
Ungfell faisait du KPN, maintenant il fait du Sühnopfer
Jean-Clint
Jean-Clint
14/02/2018 09:12
Très bon ce nouveau GRAVEHILL, hâte d'écouter la suite !

