UNGFELL (Black Metal/Folk médiéval) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mythen, Mären, Pestilenz qui sortira le 23 mars via Eisenwald Records. "De Türst Und S Wüetisheer" se découvre ci-dessous :
BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Warlike Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal) propose une vidéo promo pour son prochain disque II: Campaign of Extermination à venir le 7 avril. Tracklist:
1. Thunder the Drums of War
2. Campaign of Extermination
3. Beneditio Ultionis: Their Blood for my Glory
4. Erupting Volcanic Wrath
5. The Sword is my Light and my Salvation
6. Scorched Earth Ceremony
7. With Fire and a Thousand Flashing Blades
8. A Sermon of Slaughtered Foes
WUW (Experimental/Progressive/Instrumental/Doom, Paris) sortira son premier album intitulé Rien ne nous sera épargné le 30 mars via Prosthetic Records. De rapides aperçus ici, en attendant bientôt plus.
Prévu pour le 2 mars via Relapse Records, le split réunissant IRON REAGAN (Crossover/Thrash) et GATECREEPER (Death Metal) ce découvre via deux nouveaux extraits disponibles ci-dessous.
01. Iron Reagan - Warning
02. Iron Reagan - Paper Shredder
03. Iron Reagan - Take The Fall
04. Iron Reagan - Proudly Unaccountable
05. Iron Reagan - Burn For This
06. Gatecreeper - Daybreak (Intro)
07. Gatecreeper - Dead Inside
08. Gatecreeper - War Has Begun
CONAN (Stoner/Doom Metal) vient d'annoncer avoir mis la touche finale à son nouvel album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Existential Void Guardian et sortira le 31 août sur Napalm Records.
Jon Paul Davis a écrit : "Existential Void Guardian expands upon our previous lyrical and conceptual ideas. Bringing the listener's focus from the screens of our favourite arcade machines to the minds of the characters through who's eyes we view the 2 dimensional plane. Chris Fielding produced this album at Skyhammer Studio and we had audio wizard James Plotkin handle the mastering again. Artwork will be by Tony Roberts."
Le mois prochain sortira le quatrième album de KINGDOM (Death Metal). Il aura pour titre Putrescent Remains Of The Dead Ground et sera disponible à compter du 12 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Walls Of Askalon".
14/02/2018 09:12