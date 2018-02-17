Einar Selvik a écrit : Where our previous joint endeavor «Skuggsjá» had a very specific idea and format when it was commissioned, I feel we had much more room on «Hugsjá», to freely explore as well as to apply our experience into the creative process and planning. It has truly been an enriching process where we have been working alongside great musicians, language experts, archeologists and local experts; seeking to unfold and shed light on relevant, yet near forgotten deities and myths as well as local history and traditions.

Ivar Bjørnson a écrit : We started out by fusing our respective bands into a mammoth of a piece; and marching said mammoth on and off stage afterwards was not the easiest of tasks either. So when we started working on round two, we moved the focus from what we were doing in our “day-bands”, and what we could do together as musical and thinking “individuals”. In that process I feel we have invented a whole new genre and a whole new approach to historically anchored art. The recording process was a lot of fun also; these songs really works on all scales; acoustically outdoors by the sea, mic´d up and amplified in a giant concert hall – and last but not least; as an album...

<a href="http://ivarbjrnsoneinarselvik.bandcamp.com/album/hugsj">Hugsjá by Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik</a>