Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de CENTURIES (Hardcore/Crust) pour le titre "May Love Be With You Always". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding paru fin janvier sur Southern Lord Records.
01. The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding
02. Wooden Hands
03. Bygones (Soundcloud)
04. Soil
05. A Bow Across A String
06. The Climb
07. The Endless Descent (Soundcloud)
08. May Love Be With You Always
09. Fury
10. Nul Orietur
Le nouvel album d'IVAR BJØRNSON & EINAR SELVIK (Pagan / Folk) s'intitule Hugsjá et sortira le 20 avril sur By Norse Music. Les pré-commandes sont d'ors et déjà disponibles à cette adresse. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Hugsjá". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Hugsjá
02. WulthuR
03. Ni Døtre av Hav
04. Ni Mødre av Sol
05. Fornjot
06. Nattseglar
07. Nytt Land
08. Nordvegen
09. Utsyn
10. Oska
11. Um Heilage Fjell
Einar Selvik a écrit : Where our previous joint endeavor «Skuggsjá» had a very specific idea and format when it was commissioned, I feel we had much more room on «Hugsjá», to freely explore as well as to apply our experience into the creative process and planning. It has truly been an enriching process where we have been working alongside great musicians, language experts, archeologists and local experts; seeking to unfold and shed light on relevant, yet near forgotten deities and myths as well as local history and traditions.
Ivar Bjørnson a écrit : We started out by fusing our respective bands into a mammoth of a piece; and marching said mammoth on and off stage afterwards was not the easiest of tasks either. So when we started working on round two, we moved the focus from what we were doing in our “day-bands”, and what we could do together as musical and thinking “individuals”. In that process I feel we have invented a whole new genre and a whole new approach to historically anchored art. The recording process was a lot of fun also; these songs really works on all scales; acoustically outdoors by the sea, mic´d up and amplified in a giant concert hall – and last but not least; as an album...
