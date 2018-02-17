chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
74 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - The Stenc... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 16 Février 2018
 Les news du 16 Février 2018... (N)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
 (Faire) découvrir le Black ... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Autopsy
 Autopsy - Puncturing The Gr... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - River Runs Red (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 14 Février 2018
 Les news du 14 Février 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 12 Février 2018
 Les news du 12 Février 2018... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 13 Février 2018
 Les news du 13 Février 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Suicide Euphoria (C)
Par Sim		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer - Woe to the Van... (C)
Par MoM		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Kingdoms Dis... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 17 Février 2018

News
Les news du 17 Février 2018 Centuries - Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik - Vortex Of End
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de CENTURIES (Hardcore/Crust) pour le titre "May Love Be With You Always". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding paru fin janvier sur Southern Lord Records.

01. The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding
02. Wooden Hands
03. Bygones (Soundcloud)
04. Soil
05. A Bow Across A String
06. The Climb
07. The Endless Descent (Soundcloud)
08. May Love Be With You Always
09. Fury
10. Nul Orietur

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'IVAR BJØRNSON & EINAR SELVIK (Pagan / Folk) s'intitule Hugsjá et sortira le 20 avril sur By Norse Music. Les pré-commandes sont d'ors et déjà disponibles à cette adresse. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Hugsjá". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Hugsjá
02. WulthuR
03. Ni Døtre av Hav
04. Ni Mødre av Sol
05. Fornjot
06. Nattseglar
07. Nytt Land
08. Nordvegen
09. Utsyn
10. Oska
11. Um Heilage Fjell

Einar Selvik a écrit : Where our previous joint endeavor «Skuggsjá» had a very specific idea and format when it was commissioned, I feel we had much more room on «Hugsjá», to freely explore as well as to apply our experience into the creative process and planning. It has truly been an enriching process where we have been working alongside great musicians, language experts, archeologists and local experts; seeking to unfold and shed light on relevant, yet near forgotten deities and myths as well as local history and traditions.

Ivar Bjørnson a écrit : We started out by fusing our respective bands into a mammoth of a piece; and marching said mammoth on and off stage afterwards was not the easiest of tasks either. So when we started working on round two, we moved the focus from what we were doing in our “day-bands”, and what we could do together as musical and thinking “individuals”. In that process I feel we have invented a whole new genre and a whole new approach to historically anchored art. The recording process was a lot of fun also; these songs really works on all scales; acoustically outdoors by the sea, mic´d up and amplified in a giant concert hall – and last but not least; as an album...

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VORTEX OF END (Black / Death Metal) vient de signer sur Osmose Productions. Le groupe sortira cette année son nouvel album intitulé TRANSVBSTANTIATION. Plus d'informations à venir.
Thrasho AxGxB
17 Février 2018
Dusk of Delusion

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik
 Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik
Pagan / Folk - 2014 - Norvège		   
Vortex Of End
 Vortex Of End
Black / Death Metal - 2005 - France		   
Vardan
Nostalgia - Archive of Fail...
Lire la chronique
Z Family
Chapter II : Origin
Lire la chronique
Autopsy
Puncturing The Grotesque (EP)
Lire la chronique
Life Of Agony
River Runs Red
Lire la chronique
Mortis Mutilati
The Stench of Death
Lire la chronique
Pissgrave
Suicide Euphoria
Lire la chronique
Disfuneral
Disfuneral (EP)
Lire la chronique
Harakiri for the Sky
Arson
Lire la chronique
I I (Infernal Invocation) / Lihhamon
Miasmal Coronation (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
Lire le podcast
Morbid Angel
Kingdoms Disdained
Lire la chronique
Unhuman
Unhuman
Lire la chronique
False Gharial
Birth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Watain
Trident Wolf Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Holmgang
Dømt til døden
Lire la chronique
Iphicrate
Résurgence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Raping Angels in Hell
Lire la chronique
Condition Critical
Extermination Plan
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
Mark Of The Necrogram
Lire la chronique
Almyrkvi
Umbra
Lire la chronique
Deathcult
Cult Of The Goat
Lire la chronique
Scuorn
Parthenope
Lire la chronique
Portrait
Burn The World
Lire la chronique
Deinonychus
Ode to Acts of Murder, Dyst...
Lire la chronique
Hegemon pour l'EP "Initium Belli"
Lire l'interview
Black Label Society
Grimmest Hits
Lire la chronique
Nydvind
Seas of Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Bolt Thrower
The Peel Sessions 1988-90 (...
Lire la chronique
Bark
Like Humans Do
Lire la chronique
The Ruins Of Beverast
Exuvia
Lire la chronique