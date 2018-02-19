En attendant un premier extrait pour le 9 mars prochain, THORIUM (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un très court trailer concernant son futur album Blasphemy Awakes qui sortira le 1er juin via Mighty Music. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :
Johan "Shamaatae" Lahger a annoncé le split de ARCKANUM (Black Metal). Une fin de carrière qui se termine quelque temps après la sortie de son neuvième album, Den Förstfödde, paru l'an passé. Retrouvez ci-dessous le communiqué qu'il vient d'adresser :
Shamaatae a écrit : ”Den Förstfödde” is Arckanum’s 9th studio album after 25 years of existence, and this will be Arckanum’s final album. It is time for me to move on and I will continue my Thursian journey elsewhere. ”Den Förstfödde” is a dedication to Loki’s and Gullveig’s firstborn, Jörmungandr. The songs are invocations, prayers and magical formulas, and they are designed to enkindle the black flames of Thursian Powers, its followers and Ragnarök. “Blow your venom and stretch your wings, oh Mighty Dragon!”
I am very thankful to all the people that have supported me and my band Arckanum throughout all these years and although I have put Arckanum to rest I hope you will look forward to my future endeavors. The reason why I am retiring Arckanum is that I want to focus fully on my spiritual ventures and my authorship. Since it craves an extreme amount of energy for me to create an Arckanum album, I have come to understand that this is not what I want to do in this chapter of my life.
My life is imbued by the mysteries of the underworldly powers and their runes; the path of those who walk amongst the trolls and the thurses, rebelling the laws and restrictions of the gods of Ásgarðr. My flaming blood has connected with the primordial Thursian bloodline, big magical workings are in head of me, there is too much to do. Hence my priorities must change as I transform and evolve. There is no room for stagnation, not in the past, not in the present.
Hereby, in the year of 2018, I declare Arckanum concluded, but this does not mean that I have written off making music all together.
For those who are interested in following me in my forthcoming explorations, you can find me under the pseudonym Ekortu.
Alors que son nouvel album Heirs Of Sisyphus doit sortir dans le courant de l’année, GUTTER INSTINCT (Death Metal) vient d’annoncer le départ de son chanteur Thomas Ernemyr par manque de temps pour se consacrer pleinement au groupe. Celui-ci est remplacé par un jeune inconnu du nom de Simon Fridlund.
DRUJ (Blackened Doom/Sludge, Alaska) rejoit l'écurie Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie d'un 1er full-length au second semestre. L'EP 2-titres The Malignant Dweller est toujours en écoute sur Bandcamp.
MYRKGAND (Death Mélodique Folklorique) sortira son 1er full-length éponyme en K7 en mars sur Evil Horn Records. On y retrouve notamment en guests Mike LePond (Symphony X), Antonio Araujo (Korzus, One Arm Away), Andre Tulipano (Steel Warrior), Jairo Neto (Cruor), Diego DoUrden (Mystifier) et Vito Marchese (Novembers Doom/The Kahless Clone). Tracklist:
1. Wanderer
2. The Elemental King
3. Arachnodraco
4. Demon of Ice
5. Orcs & Ogres Brood
6. Dwarvenquest
7. Dangerous Dungeon
8. Shadowforge
9. Mysterious Malediction
10. O Vale da Agonia
11. A Ghastly Aftermath
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
19/02/2018 18:16
On peut pas dire qu'il ait arrêté au sommet de son art notre troll, le dernier en date est clairement à peine passable.
19/02/2018 17:55
Edit : je viens de corriger la news, merci
19/02/2018 17:21