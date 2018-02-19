chargement...

Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 19 Février 2018
 Les news du 19 Février 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Nydvind
 Nydvind - Seas of Oblivion (C)
Par Nahash		   
Undead Prophecies
 Undead Prophecies - False P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrovation
 Necrovation - Breed Deadnes... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
The Ugly
 The Ugly - Thanatology (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - The Stenc... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 16 Février 2018
 Les news du 16 Février 2018... (N)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
 (Faire) découvrir le Black ... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Autopsy
 Autopsy - Puncturing The Gr... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - River Runs Red (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 14 Février 2018
 Les news du 14 Février 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 12 Février 2018
 Les news du 12 Février 2018... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 13 Février 2018
 Les news du 13 Février 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Suicide Euphoria (C)
Par Sim		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer - Woe to the Van... (C)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 19 Février 2018

News
Les news du 19 Février 2018 Thorium - Arckanum - Usurpress - Gutter Instinct - Druj - Lykhaeon - Myrkgand - Misrule - Protosequence - Purest Of Pain - Corrosive
En attendant un premier extrait pour le 9 mars prochain, THORIUM (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un très court trailer concernant son futur album Blasphemy Awakes qui sortira le 1er juin via Mighty Music. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

Johan "Shamaatae" Lahger a annoncé le split de ARCKANUM (Black Metal). Une fin de carrière qui se termine quelque temps après la sortie de son neuvième album, Den Förstfödde, paru l'an passé. Retrouvez ci-dessous le communiqué qu'il vient d'adresser :

Shamaatae a écrit : ”Den Förstfödde” is Arckanum’s 9th studio album after 25 years of existence, and this will be Arckanum’s final album. It is time for me to move on and I will continue my Thursian journey elsewhere. ”Den Förstfödde” is a dedication to Loki’s and Gullveig’s firstborn, Jörmungandr. The songs are invocations, prayers and magical formulas, and they are designed to enkindle the black flames of Thursian Powers, its followers and Ragnarök. “Blow your venom and stretch your wings, oh Mighty Dragon!”

I am very thankful to all the people that have supported me and my band Arckanum throughout all these years and although I have put Arckanum to rest I hope you will look forward to my future endeavors. The reason why I am retiring Arckanum is that I want to focus fully on my spiritual ventures and my authorship. Since it craves an extreme amount of energy for me to create an Arckanum album, I have come to understand that this is not what I want to do in this chapter of my life.

My life is imbued by the mysteries of the underworldly powers and their runes; the path of those who walk amongst the trolls and the thurses, rebelling the laws and restrictions of the gods of Ásgarðr. My flaming blood has connected with the primordial Thursian bloodline, big magical workings are in head of me, there is too much to do. Hence my priorities must change as I transform and evolve. There is no room for stagnation, not in the past, not in the present.

Hereby, in the year of 2018, I declare Arckanum concluded, but this does not mean that I have written off making music all together.

For those who are interested in following me in my forthcoming explorations, you can find me under the pseudonym Ekortu.

Heill kyni Þursa!

Shamaatae af areldom 2018

»
(Lien direct)
USURPRESS (Death metal/Grindcore) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Interregnum qui sortira ce vendredi via Agonia Records. "The Iron Gates Will Melt" se découvre ci-dessous :

Alors que son nouvel album Heirs Of Sisyphus doit sortir dans le courant de l'année, GUTTER INSTINCT (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Thomas Ernemyr par manque de temps pour se consacrer pleinement au groupe. Celui-ci est remplacé par un jeune inconnu du nom de Simon Fridlund.

»
(Lien direct)
DRUJ (Blackened Doom/Sludge, Alaska) rejoit l'écurie Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie d'un 1er full-length au second semestre. L'EP 2-titres The Malignant Dweller est toujours en écoute sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
LYKHAEON (Black Metal avec des membres de Ungfell et Dakhma) a signé sur Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie de Sinister Eradication of Anguished Souls courant avril.

MYRKGAND (Death Mélodique Folklorique) sortira son 1er full-length éponyme en K7 en mars sur Evil Horn Records. On y retrouve notamment en guests Mike LePond (Symphony X), Antonio Araujo (Korzus, One Arm Away), Andre Tulipano (Steel Warrior), Jairo Neto (Cruor), Diego DoUrden (Mystifier) et Vito Marchese (Novembers Doom/The Kahless Clone). Tracklist:

1. Wanderer
2. The Elemental King
3. Arachnodraco
4. Demon of Ice
5. Orcs & Ogres Brood
6. Dwarvenquest
7. Dangerous Dungeon
8. Shadowforge
9. Mysterious Malediction
10. O Vale da Agonia
11. A Ghastly Aftermath

MISRULE (Blackened Death/Grind) sortira sa 1ère démo Forced to Suffer le 2 mars via Sentient Ruin Laboratories.

PROTOSEQUENCE (Deathcore) propose une vidéo "playthrough" de son batteur jouant le titre "Shepherd" tiré de son dernier EP Biophagous.

PUREST OF PAIN (Death Mélodique/Metalcore avec des membres de Delain) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" de "The Solipsist" tiré de son nouvel opus Solipsis à venir le 1er mars.

CORROSIVE (Death Metal) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Taste The Pain" extrait de son dernier album Lucifer Gave The Faith sorti en décembre.

Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
19 Février 2018
Dusk of Delusion

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Fabulon citer
Fabulon
19/02/2018 18:16
D'acc pas de souci!
On peut pas dire qu'il ait arrêté au sommet de son art notre troll, le dernier en date est clairement à peine passable.
Dysthymie citer
Dysthymie
19/02/2018 17:55
Oui, c'est celui sorti l'an passé (et que je trouve pas terrible...).

Edit : je viens de corriger la news, merci Clin d'oeil
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
19/02/2018 17:21
J'ai peut être pas tout compris concernant ARCKANUM mais l'album évoqué semble être celui sorti l'an passé, non?

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
