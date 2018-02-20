Adam Jones a écrit : “Huge fun and honour performing all the new tunes for guinea pigs Sebastian and King Buzz before the recording starts in March. Still instrumentals with Maynard James Keenan in town working on killer lyrics. Exciting.”

Maynard James Keenan a écrit : “Started getting music files from the boys with the word ‘final’ in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging.

That in theory means the tracks won’t change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. Still waiting for the ‘final’ on one, but way ahead.

Words and melodies 100% done on all but one. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer."