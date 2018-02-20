C'est le 23 février sur Roadrunner Records que les Américains de TURNSTILE (Hardcore) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Time & Space. Ce dernier se découvre en intégralité en cliquant ici.
01. Real Thing
02. Big Smile
03. Generator
04. Bomb
05. I Don't Wanna Be Blind
06. High Pressure
07. (Lost ANother) Piece Of My WOrld
08. Can't Get Away
09. Moon
10. Come Back For More / H.O.Y.
11. Right To Be
12. Disco
13. Time & Space
Il y a aura bien un nouvel album de TOOL (Metal Progressif). Celui-ci devrait être enregistré à partir du mois prochain. C'est en tout cas ce qu'ont annoncé Adam Jones et Maynard James Keenan :
Adam Jones a écrit : “Huge fun and honour performing all the new tunes for guinea pigs Sebastian and King Buzz before the recording starts in March. Still instrumentals with Maynard James Keenan in town working on killer lyrics. Exciting.”
Maynard James Keenan a écrit : “Started getting music files from the boys with the word ‘final’ in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging.
That in theory means the tracks won’t change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. Still waiting for the ‘final’ on one, but way ahead.
Words and melodies 100% done on all but one. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer."
ATOMICIDE (Black / Death Metal) sortira en juin prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions un nouveau EP intitulé Furious And Untamed. Au programme deux nouveaux morceaux ainsi qu'une introduction et une outroduction.
