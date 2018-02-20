chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
52 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Doedsvangr
 Doedsvangr - Satan ov Suns (C)
Par dantefever		   
Batushka
 Batushka - Litourgiya (C)
Par Célin		   
Watain
 Watain - Trident Wolf Eclipse (C)
Par Célin		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 19 Février 2018
 Les news du 19 Février 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Nydvind
 Nydvind - Seas of Oblivion (C)
Par Nahash		   
Undead Prophecies
 Undead Prophecies - False P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrovation
 Necrovation - Breed Deadnes... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
The Ugly
 The Ugly - Thanatology (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati - The Stenc... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 16 Février 2018
 Les news du 16 Février 2018... (N)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
 (Faire) découvrir le Black ... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Autopsy
 Autopsy - Puncturing The Gr... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - River Runs Red (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 14 Février 2018
 Les news du 14 Février 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 12 Février 2018
 Les news du 12 Février 2018... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

News »

Les news du 20 Février 2018

News
Les news du 20 Février 2018 Hangman's Chair - Graveyard - Sentient Horror - Turnstile - Tool - Born Lion - Atomicide
»
(Lien direct)
Banlieue Triste, le nouvel album des Parisiens d'HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal), sortira le 9 mars sur Music Fear Satan. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :

01. Banlieue Triste
02. Naive
03. Sleep Juice
04. Touch The Razor
05. Tara
06. 04 09 16
07. Tired Eyes
08. Negative Male Child
09. Sidi Bel Abbes
10. Full Ashtray

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEYARD (Death Metal) sortira le 27 avril un EP intitulé Back To The Mausoleum via War Anthem Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Scorched Earth
2. And The Shadow Came
3. Craving Cries I Breath
4. In Contemplation
5. An Epiphany Of Retribution



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SENTIENT HORROR (Death old-school) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son EP The Crypts Below qui sortira le 30 mars via Testimony Records. "Bled Dry By The Night" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 23 février sur Roadrunner Records que les Américains de TURNSTILE (Hardcore) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Time & Space. Ce dernier se découvre en intégralité en cliquant ici.

01. Real Thing
02. Big Smile
03. Generator
04. Bomb
05. I Don't Wanna Be Blind
06. High Pressure
07. (Lost ANother) Piece Of My WOrld
08. Can't Get Away
09. Moon
10. Come Back For More / H.O.Y.
11. Right To Be
12. Disco
13. Time & Space		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Il y a aura bien un nouvel album de TOOL (Metal Progressif). Celui-ci devrait être enregistré à partir du mois prochain. C'est en tout cas ce qu'ont annoncé Adam Jones et Maynard James Keenan :

Adam Jones a écrit : “Huge fun and honour performing all the new tunes for guinea pigs Sebastian and King Buzz before the recording starts in March. Still instrumentals with Maynard James Keenan in town working on killer lyrics. Exciting.”

Maynard James Keenan a écrit : “Started getting music files from the boys with the word ‘final’ in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging.
That in theory means the tracks won’t change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. Still waiting for the ‘final’ on one, but way ahead.
Words and melodies 100% done on all but one. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer."

Enfin !

»
(Lien direct)
Celebrate The Lie, deuxième album du quatuor américain BORN LION (Crossover) est sorti la semaine dernière. Pour l'occasion, le gang a publié une lyric video pour le single "Slowy Sinking".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ATOMICIDE (Black / Death Metal) sortira en juin prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions un nouveau EP intitulé Furious And Untamed. Au programme deux nouveaux morceaux ainsi qu'une introduction et une outroduction.		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + rivax
20 Février 2018
Dusk of Delusion

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Gevlerkt
 Gevlerkt
De Grote Sterfte
2017 - New Era Productions		   
Doedsvangr
 Doedsvangr
Satan ov Suns
2017 - Immortal Frost Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Atomicide
 Atomicide
Black / Death Metal - 2003 - Chili		   
Graveyard
 Graveyard
Death Metal - 2007 - Espagne		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair
Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal - 2005 - France		   
Sentient Horror
 Sentient Horror
Death old-school - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Tool
 Tool
Prog ??? - Etats-Unis		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile
Hardcore - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Gevlerkt
De Grote Sterfte
Lire la chronique
Doedsvangr
Satan ov Suns
Lire la chronique
Mindwarp
A Cold Black Day
Lire la chronique
Anguish
Magna Est Vis Siugnah
Lire la chronique
Dominant
The Summoning (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Ugly
Thanatology
Lire la chronique
Vardan
Nostalgia - Archive of Fail...
Lire la chronique
Z Family
Chapter II : Origin
Lire la chronique
Autopsy
Puncturing The Grotesque (EP)
Lire la chronique
Life Of Agony
River Runs Red
Lire la chronique
Mortis Mutilati
The Stench of Death
Lire la chronique
Pissgrave
Suicide Euphoria
Lire la chronique
Disfuneral
Disfuneral (EP)
Lire la chronique
Harakiri for the Sky
Arson
Lire la chronique
I I (Infernal Invocation) / Lihhamon
Miasmal Coronation (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
(Faire) découvrir le Black Metal !
Lire le podcast
Morbid Angel
Kingdoms Disdained
Lire la chronique
Unhuman
Unhuman
Lire la chronique
False Gharial
Birth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Watain
Trident Wolf Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Holmgang
Dømt til døden
Lire la chronique
Iphicrate
Résurgence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Raping Angels in Hell
Lire la chronique
Condition Critical
Extermination Plan
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
Mark Of The Necrogram
Lire la chronique
Almyrkvi
Umbra
Lire la chronique
Deathcult
Cult Of The Goat
Lire la chronique
Scuorn
Parthenope
Lire la chronique
Portrait
Burn The World
Lire la chronique
Deinonychus
Ode to Acts of Murder, Dyst...
Lire la chronique