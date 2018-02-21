NECROTIC MUTATION (Death Technique) a sorti un compilation intitulée Mutanthology. Elle comprend l'EP The Realm of Human Illusions (1995), les démos Sepulchre Of The Suffering (1993) et Advanced Tape '92 (1992) ainsi que le titre "Ça, bergers" de la compilation Noël dans la rue vol.1 (1996). Les détails:
01- The Psycho path
02- Feeding on Human Flesh
03- Behind The Veil
04- The Mask of Lunacy
05- Nothing Just a Dream
06- Day of Mourning
07- Çà, bergers **
08- Rectal Extraction of Maggot Colony
09- Sepulchre of The Suffering
10- Persistence of Agony
11- Organic Stench
12- Feeding on Human Flesh *
13- Abdication *
14- Mutilation *
15- Infected *
* Bonus tracks
** Exclusive tracks
Les Anglais de DE PROFUNDIS (Death Metal) viennent de dévoiler un extrait de leur prochain album intitulé The Blinding Light Of Faith. Il s'agit du titre "War Be Upon Him" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 10 mai prochain via Transcending Obscurity Records.
01. Obsidian Spires
02. War Be Upon Him
03. Opiate For The Masses
04. Bastard Sons Of Abraham
05. Martyrs
06. Godforsaken
07. Beyond Judgement
08. Bringer Of Light
Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait du nouvel album de PRIMORDIAL (Doom / Folk) à travers le clip de "To Hell Or The Hangman" réalisé par Costin Chioreanu. Exile Amongst The Ruins sortira le 30 mars sur Metal Blade Records.
A.A. Nemtheanga a écrit : "In 1493 Walter Lynch was hanged by his own father James Lynch, Mayor of Galwayon on the West coast of Ireland for the murder of a young Spanish noblemen who was visiting the family home. He had fallen in love with a young woman by the name of Agnes in the Lynch of household and in a fit of jealous rage one night Walter took the young Spaniard's life. The story goes that an angry 'lynch mob' took to the streets and barred the way to the usual execution spot so James took his son Walter and hung him with his bare hands from the open window into the street…He was lynched from the hanging sill. 'To Hell or the Hangman' is this story through Walter's eyes, a tale of unrequited love with a murderous end. Enough drama for you? A curious and strange song for single number two from the new album, dark romanticism! so get on the dancefloor…"
Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Nail Their Tongues
02. To Hell Or The Hangman
03. Where Lie The Gods
04. Exile Amongst The Ruins
05. Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed
06. Stolen Years (Soundcloud)
07. Sunken Lungs
08. Last Call
Un split 7" entre les Américains de VASTUM (Death Metal) et de SPECTRAL VOICE (Death/Doom) vera bientôt le jour via Dark Descent Records. Un nouveau morceau par groupe pour une durée approximative de six minutes chacun. L'artwork a été confié à Manifester. Deux versions seront disponibles, une édition noire et une édition bleue transparente. Les pré-commandes débuteront le 9 mars.
Prévu pour le 28 février via Everlasting Spew Records, le premier album des Finlandais de GALVANIZER (Death Metal)se dévoile avec un troisième extrait à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit de "Sanguine Vigil", titre qui a donné son nom à l'album.
01. Mood For The Blade (Bandcamp)
02. Enjoyment Of Annihilation
03. Deathbeat Deity
04. Sanguine Vigil
05. Grind Till... You're Dead!
06. Domestic Mastication
07. Gorefestation (Bandcamp)
08. Premature Rot
09. Unfinished Autopsy
10. A Painful End For Curiosity
ROTTEN SOUND (Grindcore) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain EP intitulé Suffer To Abuse. Il s'agit du titre "Harvester Of Boredom" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 13 avril sur Season Of Mist Records.
01. Privileged
02. The Misfit
03. Stressed Mess
04. Harvester Of Boredom
05. One Hit Wonder
06. Nutrition
07. Slaves Of Lust
4 COMMENTAIRE(S)
21/02/2018 19:42
21/02/2018 19:41
J'arrive pas à y retrouver la patte du PRIMORDIAL qui me fait voyager, en gros la profondeur qu'ils arrivent habituellement à donner à leurs morceaux.
Autant la première chanson est vraiment sympas, même si assez éloignée de ce qu'ils font d'habitude, autant la seconde je balance sans arriver à me décider ...
21/02/2018 17:03
J'arrive pas à y retrouver la patte du PRIMORDIAL qui me fait voyager, en gros la profondeur qu'ils arrivent habituellement à donner à leurs morceaux.
21/02/2018 11:48