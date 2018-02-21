chargement...

Les news du 21 Février 2018

News
Les news du 21 Février 2018 God Is An Astronaut - Kamelot - Demonical - Ende - Wound Collector - Deadly Carnage - Necrotic Mutation - Affasia - Revenger - Blutvial - Mormânt De Snagov - De Profundis - Candle - Primordial - Vastum - Spectral Voice - Galvanizer - Airborn - Rotten Sound
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) jouera à Lyon (Ninkasi Kao) le samedi 12 mai. Un concert de notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions.

KAMELOT (Power Metal) passera à Lyon (CCO) le dimanche 7 octobre. Un concert de notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions.

DEMONICAL (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Chaos Manifesto qui sortira le 23 mars via Agonia Records. "A Void Most Obscure" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

ENDE (Black Metal) a mis en ligne un 2ème extrait de son prochain opus Goétie funeste à venir le 10 mars. Il s'agit de "Crawling in winter".

 Les news du

WOUND COLLECTOR (Saxophonised Death Metal) sortira son 1er full-length Eternal Bloodcult le 24 mai chez Profane Records. Tracklist:

01.Worship Of The Aton
02. Bloodcult
03. Recapturing The Throne
04. Crucifixion To The Inverted Cross
05. Divine Music, Unholy Flesh
06. History Of Torture
07. Hopelessness
08. Only Corpses Remain

DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black/Doom) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouveau disque Through the Void, Above the Suns à paraître le mois prochain sur ATMF.

NECROTIC MUTATION (Death Technique) a sorti un compilation intitulée Mutanthology. Elle comprend l'EP The Realm of Human Illusions (1995), les démos Sepulchre Of The Suffering (1993) et Advanced Tape '92 (1992) ainsi que le titre "Ça, bergers" de la compilation Noël dans la rue vol.1 (1996). Les détails:

01- The Psycho path
02- Feeding on Human Flesh
03- Behind The Veil
04- The Mask of Lunacy
05- Nothing Just a Dream
06- Day of Mourning
07- Çà, bergers **
08- Rectal Extraction of Maggot Colony
09- Sepulchre of The Suffering
10- Persistence of Agony
11- Organic Stench
12- Feeding on Human Flesh *
13- Abdication *
14- Mutilation *
15- Infected *
* Bonus tracks
** Exclusive tracks

AFFASIA (Dark Atmospheric Metal) propose son EP Adrift in Remorse en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 23 février via Transcending Records.

 Les news du

REVENGER (Groove/Metalcore/Thrash) a sorti son nouvel EP The New Mythology Vol. 1. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

BLUTVIAL (Black Metal) a signé sur Heidens Hart Records pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Mysteries of Earth le 20 mars.

 Les news du

MORMÂNT DE SNAGOV (Black Metal) vient de sortir son nouvel album Depths Below Space And Existence chez Pest Records.

Les Anglais de DE PROFUNDIS (Death Metal) viennent de dévoiler un extrait de leur prochain album intitulé The Blinding Light Of Faith. Il s'agit du titre "War Be Upon Him" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 10 mai prochain via Transcending Obscurity Records.

01. Obsidian Spires
02. War Be Upon Him
03. Opiate For The Masses
04. Bastard Sons Of Abraham
05. Martyrs
06. Godforsaken
07. Beyond Judgement
08. Bringer Of Light

 Les news du

Le premier album des Suédois de CANDLE (Heavy Metal) sort aujourd'hui sur Fighter Records. Intitulé The Keeper's Curse, celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. The Secret
03. Light At The End
04. Frozen With Fear
05. Betrayal
06. Dancing Lights
07. Embraced By Darkness
08. No Peace For My Soul
09. Vengeance

 Les news du

Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait du nouvel album de PRIMORDIAL (Doom / Folk) à travers le clip de "To Hell Or The Hangman" réalisé par Costin Chioreanu. Exile Amongst The Ruins sortira le 30 mars sur Metal Blade Records.

A.A. Nemtheanga a écrit : "In 1493 Walter Lynch was hanged by his own father James Lynch, Mayor of Galwayon on the West coast of Ireland for the murder of a young Spanish noblemen who was visiting the family home. He had fallen in love with a young woman by the name of Agnes in the Lynch of household and in a fit of jealous rage one night Walter took the young Spaniard's life. The story goes that an angry 'lynch mob' took to the streets and barred the way to the usual execution spot so James took his son Walter and hung him with his bare hands from the open window into the street…He was lynched from the hanging sill. 'To Hell or the Hangman' is this story through Walter's eyes, a tale of unrequited love with a murderous end. Enough drama for you? A curious and strange song for single number two from the new album, dark romanticism! so get on the dancefloor…"



Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Nail Their Tongues
02. To Hell Or The Hangman
03. Where Lie The Gods
04. Exile Amongst The Ruins
05. Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed
06. Stolen Years (Soundcloud)
07. Sunken Lungs
08. Last Call		 Les news du

Un split 7" entre les Américains de VASTUM (Death Metal) et de SPECTRAL VOICE (Death/Doom) vera bientôt le jour via Dark Descent Records. Un nouveau morceau par groupe pour une durée approximative de six minutes chacun. L'artwork a été confié à Manifester. Deux versions seront disponibles, une édition noire et une édition bleue transparente. Les pré-commandes débuteront le 9 mars.

Prévu pour le 28 février via Everlasting Spew Records, le premier album des Finlandais de GALVANIZER (Death Metal)se dévoile avec un troisième extrait à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit de "Sanguine Vigil", titre qui a donné son nom à l'album.

01. Mood For The Blade (Bandcamp)
02. Enjoyment Of Annihilation
03. Deathbeat Deity
04. Sanguine Vigil
05. Grind Till... You're Dead!
06. Domestic Mastication
07. Gorefestation (Bandcamp)
08. Premature Rot
09. Unfinished Autopsy
10. A Painful End For Curiosity

 Les news du

Les Italiens de AIRBORN (Power/Heavy Metal) viennent de signer sur Fighter Music pour la sortie de leur 5ème album intitulé Lizard Secrets. Sortie prévue le 15 mai.

ROTTEN SOUND (Grindcore) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain EP intitulé Suffer To Abuse. Il s'agit du titre "Harvester Of Boredom" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 13 avril sur Season Of Mist Records.

01. Privileged
02. The Misfit
03. Stressed Mess
04. Harvester Of Boredom
05. One Hit Wonder
06. Nutrition
07. Slaves Of Lust

 21 Février 2018
21 Février 2018
