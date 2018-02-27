chargement...

News

Les news du 27 Février 2018

News
Les news du 27 Février 2018 Godthrymm - Deadly Carnage - CodeRed - Mindreaper - Ripped To Shreds - Aeonless - Godless Truth - Beyond The Styx - Kataklysm - Mass Grave - At The Gates - Dagorath
»
(Lien direct)
GODTHRYMM (Epic Doom Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice et Anathema) sortira son 1er EP via Transcending Records (CD) et Cosmic Key Creations (vinyle). Tracklist:

1. A Grand Reclamation
2. Sacred Soil
3. The Pantheon
4. Forevermore

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black/Doom) a publié un trailer pour son nouvel opus Through the Void, Above the Suns à venir courant mars sur ATMF.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CODERED (Death Metal) vient de sortir la version remasterisée de son 1er album Dominions of Our Deceitful Beliefs (2013) chez Loud Rage Music. Du son sur Bandcamp. Les détails:

1. At His Appearance Dark Red
2. Symptoms of General Decay
3. Way of Nibiru
4. Crowd Control
5. Neutron Collision
6. Above Desolation
7. The Sixth Sun
8. Burning Wrath
9. I’m The One (Bonus Track)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MINDREAPER (Melodic Thrash/Death) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie cet été d'un nouveau disque.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal) sortira son 1er full-length Mai-zang via Necrolatry Records (k7) et Craneo Negro Records (CD). Tracklist:

A1. Craven Blood
A2. Open Grave
A3. Talisman to Seal the Hopping Corpse Before I...
A4. Bone Ritual
B1. Yellow River Incident, 1938
B2. Red Annihilation
B3. God Worshipping Society
B4. Black Seeds

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AEONLESS (Doom/Black) a sorti un nouvel opus intitulé Cosmic Battlefields via Acclaim Records. Tracklist:

1. Cosmic Oceans of Death
2. Evil Civilizations
3. Our Sun in Agony
4. Battle on the Edge of the Galaxy
5. The Order of Zurr
6. Apocalyptic Nightmares		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GODLESS TRUTH (Brutal Death) est de retour avec un nouveau line-up. Les Tchèques ont enregistré un nouveau single en 2017 (disponible ci-dessous) et enregistreront un album le mois prochain.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND THE STYX (Metal Alternatif/Hardcore) vient de sortir son album Stiigma sur Klonosphere.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KATAKLYSM (Death Mélodique Moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Meditations qui sortira via Nuclear Blast à une date encore inconnue. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Guillotine
2. Outsider
3. The Last Breath I’ll Take Is Yours
4. Narcissist
5. Born To Kill And Destined To Die
6. In Limbic Resonance
7. And Then I Saw Blood
8. What Doesn’t Break Doesn’t Heal
9. Bend The Arc, Cut The Cord
10. Achilles Heel		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de MASS GRAVE (Crust/Grindcore) s'intitule Our Due Descent et se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous. Celui-ci sortira en LP cet été sur Unrest Records.

01. Escape This Hell
02. Pull The Plug
03. Take Me Away
04. Terror State
05. Refused Freedom
06. Xenophobia
07. Our Due Descent
08. Still Here
09. When Is Enough?
10. Dead Seas
11. Senseless Plight
12. Who Holds The Cards?
13. Mirror

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) s'intitule To Drink From The Night Itself et sortira le 18 mai sur Century Media Records. L'artwork a été confié à Costin Chioreanu. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Der Widerstand
02. To Drink From The Night Itself
03. A Stare Bound In Stone
04. Palace Of Lepers
05. Daggers Of Black Haze
06. The Chasm
07. In Nameless Sleep
08. The Colours Of The Beast
09. A Labyrinth Of Tombs
10. Seas Of Starvation
11. In Death They Shall Burn
12. The Mirror Black		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Polonais de DAGORATH (Black Metal) sortiront au printemps 2018 via Under The Sign Of Garazel Productions et Nigrdo Records un nouveau EP intitulé Evil Is The Spirit. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Przedświt".

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
27 Février 2018
Dusk of Delusion

