GODTHRYMM (Epic Doom Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice et Anathema) sortira son 1er EP via Transcending Records (CD) et Cosmic Key Creations (vinyle). Tracklist:
1. A Grand Reclamation
2. Sacred Soil
3. The Pantheon
4. Forevermore
KATAKLYSM (Death Mélodique Moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Meditations qui sortira via Nuclear Blast à une date encore inconnue. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Guillotine
2. Outsider
3. The Last Breath I’ll Take Is Yours
4. Narcissist
5. Born To Kill And Destined To Die
6. In Limbic Resonance
7. And Then I Saw Blood
8. What Doesn’t Break Doesn’t Heal
9. Bend The Arc, Cut The Cord
10. Achilles Heel
Le nouvel album de MASS GRAVE (Crust/Grindcore) s'intitule Our Due Descent et se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous. Celui-ci sortira en LP cet été sur Unrest Records.
01. Escape This Hell
02. Pull The Plug
03. Take Me Away
04. Terror State
05. Refused Freedom
06. Xenophobia
07. Our Due Descent
08. Still Here
09. When Is Enough?
10. Dead Seas
11. Senseless Plight
12. Who Holds The Cards?
13. Mirror
Le nouvel album d'AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) s'intitule To Drink From The Night Itself et sortira le 18 mai sur Century Media Records. L'artwork a été confié à Costin Chioreanu. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Der Widerstand
02. To Drink From The Night Itself
03. A Stare Bound In Stone
04. Palace Of Lepers
05. Daggers Of Black Haze
06. The Chasm
07. In Nameless Sleep
08. The Colours Of The Beast
09. A Labyrinth Of Tombs
10. Seas Of Starvation
11. In Death They Shall Burn
12. The Mirror Black
Les Polonais de DAGORATH (Black Metal) sortiront au printemps 2018 via Under The Sign Of Garazel Productions et Nigrdo Records un nouveau EP intitulé Evil Is The Spirit. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Przedświt".
