(Lien direct) AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) s'intitule To Drink From The Night Itself et sortira le 18 mai sur Century Media Records. L'artwork a été confié à Costin Chioreanu. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Der Widerstand

02. To Drink From The Night Itself

03. A Stare Bound In Stone

04. Palace Of Lepers

05. Daggers Of Black Haze

06. The Chasm

07. In Nameless Sleep

08. The Colours Of The Beast

09. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black