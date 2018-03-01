»

(Lien direct) REBAELLIUN (Death Metal) en deuil ! Le groupe brésilien vient d'annoncer le décès de son guitariste Fabiano Penna à l'âge de 42 ans. Le communiqué officiel est le suivant :



Dear friends, I do not know how to begin this post, but it is with great regret that we report that our brother did not resist and he died this afternoon, in São Paulo / SP. We can not describe our gratitude for the stream of positive thoughts, good vibes, and hope for Fabiano.