REBAELLIUN (Death Metal) en deuil ! Le groupe brésilien vient d'annoncer le décès de son guitariste Fabiano Penna à l'âge de 42 ans. Le communiqué officiel est le suivant :
Dear friends, I do not know how to begin this post, but it is with great regret that we report that our brother did not resist and he died this afternoon, in São Paulo / SP. We can not describe our gratitude for the stream of positive thoughts, good vibes, and hope for Fabiano.
C'est le 25 Mai que sortira sur Dark Descent Records le premier album des Américains de RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Disinterred Horror. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Command The Sigil".
01/03/2018 18:26