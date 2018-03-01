chargement...

Dirty Shirt
 Dirty Shirt - FolkCore DeTo... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 1 Mars 2018
 Les news du 1 Mars 2018 - R... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Tentation
 Tentation - Tentation (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Besatt
 Besatt - Anticross (C)
Par philresist		   
Chaos Echoes
 Chaos Echoes - Mouvement (C)
Par BBB		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - River Runs Red (C)
Par BBB		   
Terrorizer
 Terrorizer - World Downfall (C)
Par hurgh		   
Razor
 Razor - Violent Restitution (C)
Par hurgh		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Les news du 28 Février 2018
 Les news du 28 Février 2018... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Bleeding
 Black Bleeding - The Awaken... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Call Of The... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Necrodancer
 Necrodancer - Void (C)
Par MoM		   

News »

Les news du 1 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 1 Mars 2018 Rebaelliun - Belphegor - Arsis - Ritual Necromancy
»
(Lien direct)
REBAELLIUN (Death Metal) en deuil ! Le groupe brésilien vient d'annoncer le décès de son guitariste Fabiano Penna à l'âge de 42 ans. Le communiqué officiel est le suivant :

Dear friends, I do not know how to begin this post, but it is with great regret that we report that our brother did not resist and he died this afternoon, in São Paulo / SP. We can not describe our gratitude for the stream of positive thoughts, good vibes, and hope for Fabiano.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BELPHEGOR (Death/Black) a mis en ligne un clip du morceau "The Devil´s Son", tiré de l'album Totenritual sorti en septembre dernier via Nuclear Blast. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARSIS (Death mélodique technique) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Agonia Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album qui devrait intervenir dans le courant de l'année. Plus d'infos prochainement ...

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 25 Mai que sortira sur Dark Descent Records le premier album des Américains de RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Disinterred Horror. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Command The Sigil".

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
1 Mars 2018
Dusk of Delusion

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

dantefever citer
dantefever
01/03/2018 18:26
Ritual Necromancy a pas déjà un premier album ... ?

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
