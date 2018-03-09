»

(Lien direct) Shore Of The Dead est le titre du deuxième album du one-man band brésilien GOAT WORSHIP (Black/Thrash). Celui-ci sortira le 26 avril sur Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Blood Countess".



01. The Blood Countess

02. Yggdrasil

03. The Burning Of The Witches

04. Kingdom Of The Gods

05. Wolf

06. The Final Battle

07. Final Solution

08. Shore Of The Dead



