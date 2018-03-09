Shore Of The Dead est le titre du deuxième album du one-man band brésilien GOAT WORSHIP (Black/Thrash). Celui-ci sortira le 26 avril sur Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Blood Countess".
01. The Blood Countess
02. Yggdrasil
03. The Burning Of The Witches
04. Kingdom Of The Gods
05. Wolf
06. The Final Battle
07. Final Solution
08. Shore Of The Dead
