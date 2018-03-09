chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
58 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Call Of The... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Demonical
 Demonical - Chaos Manifesto (C)
Par Mitch		   
French Black Metal : Les fiottes
 French Black Metal : Les fi... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2018
 Les news du 8 Mars 2018 - E... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Gruesome
 Gruesome - Savage Land (C)
Par MoM		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - obZen (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Urarv
 Urarv - Aurum (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Xenoblight
 Xenoblight - Procreation (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Novae Militiae
 Novae Militiae - Gash'khalah (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 6 Mars 2018
 Les news du 6 Mars 2018 - G... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Minas Morgul
 Minas Morgul - Kult (C)
Par Stockwel		   

News »

Les news du 9 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 9 Mars 2018 Seven Sisters - Goat Worship
»
(Lien direct)
SEVEN SISTERS (Heavy Metal) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Cauldron And The Cross le 13 avril via Dissonance Records. Découvrez un court trailer ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Shore Of The Dead est le titre du deuxième album du one-man band brésilien GOAT WORSHIP (Black/Thrash). Celui-ci sortira le 26 avril sur Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Blood Countess".

01. The Blood Countess
02. Yggdrasil
03. The Burning Of The Witches
04. Kingdom Of The Gods
05. Wolf
06. The Final Battle
07. Final Solution
08. Shore Of The Dead

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
9 Mars 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Atomwinter
Catacombs
Lire la chronique
Novae Militiae
Gash'khalah
Lire la chronique
Minas Morgul
Kult
Lire la chronique
Demonical
Chaos Manifesto
Lire la chronique
Voidhanger
Dark Days Of The Soul
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les fiottes
Lire le podcast
Unearthly Trance
Electrocution
Lire la chronique
Xenoblight
Procreation
Lire la chronique
Urarv
Aurum
Lire la chronique
Dirty Shirt
FolkCore DeTour (Live)
Lire la chronique
Tentation
Tentation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chaos Echoes
Mouvement
Lire la chronique
Aorlhac
L’Esprit Des Vents
Lire la chronique
Black Bleeding
The Awakening (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Necrodancer
Void
Lire la chronique
Deströyer 666
Call Of The Wild (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ataraxy
Where All Hope Fades
Lire la chronique
Besatt
Anticross
Lire la chronique
Night In Gales
The Last Sunsets
Lire la chronique
Lectern
Precept Of Delator
Lire la chronique
Orphaned Land
Unsung Prophets & Dead Mess...
Lire la chronique
Bereft of Light
Hoinar
Lire la chronique
Gone In April
Threads of Existence
Lire la chronique
Avslut
Deceptis
Lire la chronique
Savage Master
Creature Of The Flames (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gevlerkt
De Grote Sterfte
Lire la chronique
Doedsvangr
Satan ov Suns
Lire la chronique
Mindwarp
A Cold Black Day
Lire la chronique
Anguish
Magna Est Vis Siugnah
Lire la chronique
Dominant
The Summoning (EP)
Lire la chronique