Ghost
 Ghost - Ceremony and Devoti... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 12 Mars 2018
 Les news du 12 Mars 2018 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Katharsis
 Katharsis - Kruzifixxion (C)
Par Ikea		   
Demonical
 Demonical - Chaos Manifesto (C)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 10 Mars 2018
 Les news du 10 Mars 2018 - ... (N)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 9 Mars 2018
 Les news du 9 Mars 2018 - A... (N)
Par MoM		   
Xenoblight
 Xenoblight - Procreation (C)
Par MoM		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Call Of The... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
French Black Metal : Les fiottes
 French Black Metal : Les fi... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2018
 Les news du 8 Mars 2018 - E... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Gruesome
 Gruesome - Savage Land (C)
Par MoM		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - obZen (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Urarv
 Urarv - Aurum (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Novae Militiae
 Novae Militiae - Gash'khalah (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 6 Mars 2018
 Les news du 6 Mars 2018 - G... (N)
Par N4pht4		   

Les news du 13 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 13 Mars 2018 VIOLENT APES FEST - Wormed - Ad Hominem - Acherontas - Suffocation - Stillborn
Les noms des premiers groupes participant à la troisième édition du VIOLENT APES FEST ont été dévoilés. Il s'agit de :

- BLUE HOLOCAUST (Goregrind)
- DEATHBELL (Doom Metal)
- EXHORBITANT PRICE MUST DIMINISH (Grindcore)
- HORDÜR (Grindcore)
- SATAN (Black Metal/Punk)
- VEHEMENCE (Crust épique)
- xINQUISITIONx (Fastcore)

Le festival aura lieu à la Ferme de Mauriac, entre Villefranche de Rouergue et Villeneuve d'Aveyron (12), du 22 au 23 juin. Voici la page de l'évènement : https://www.facebook.com/events/420889675035399/.

»
(Lien direct)
WORMED (Brutal Death Metal) en deuil ! Le groupe espagnol vient d'annoncer le décès vendredi dernier de son batteur Guillermo Calero (G-Calero) à l'âge de 27 ans. Si les circonstances de sa mort n'ont pas été divulguées un communiqué officiel est à lire ci-dessous :

We have just received a devastating new; with great regret we have to inform you that G-Calero (Guillermo Calero) passed away last Friday.

From WORMED we want to give our deepest condolences to his family, to his closest friends and colleagues. We still can't believe this has happened. We're still shocked to know that our friend and bandmate has left so suddenly.

Guille, wherever you are brother you will always be with us, you have been and will always be part of our little family. We love you friend, and we will never forget all the great moments we have lived together! Soon we will meet with you in that damn vacuum called cosmos.

(Guillermo Calero 'G-CALERO' 1990-2018)

(Guillermo Calero 'G-CALERO' 1990-2018)

All promoters who have booked dates with the band: Soon we'll take decisions about it. Thank you for your consideration in these hard days.

»
(Lien direct)
AD HOMINEM (Black Metal / Black'n'Roll) vient de mettre en ligne un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album Napalm For All qui sortira le 13 avril via Osmose Productions. "Bomb The Earth" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACHERONTAS (Black Metal Orthodoxe) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Faustian Ethos qui sortira le 18 mai via Agonia Records. "Sorcery And The Apeiron" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Frank Mullen quitte SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death) ! L'emblématique chanteur l'a annoncé officiellement sur page Facebook. Aucun motif n'a été annoncé, on sait juste que son départ sera effectif après une ultime série de concerts qui auront lieu pendant l'année.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STILLBORN (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son EP Crave For Killing sorti hier via Godz Ov War Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
13 Mars 2018

