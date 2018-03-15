»

(Lien direct) TAKE OFFENSE (Hardcore/Crossover) sortira le 30 mars un nouveau EP intitulé Tensions On High. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Trust".



01. Trust

02. Tensions On High

03. Unconditional

04. Ometeotl

05. Just Because You Believe



<a href="http://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr36-tensions-on-high">FSR36 - Tensions On High by Take Offense</a>