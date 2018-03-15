CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Parallel Dimension Of Despair qui sortira le 23 avril via Memento Mori. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Immoral And Absurd
2. Become The Pain
3. Unforgiving... Unrelenting
4. When The Teeth Sink In
5. When Murder Is Justified
6. Drudge Demon
7. Rotting Creator
8. It Takes Form
9. This Dark Domain
10. Professional Victim
11. Voices from the Tomb
Everlasting Spew Records sortira le 30 mars prochain le premier EP de QUANTUM HIERARCHY (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Neutron Breed. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Mausoleum Of Eternal Absence".
01. Frequency Disturbance Through Spheres
02. Neutron Breed
03. The Third Of Capricornus
04. Mausoleum Of Eternal Abscence
Après une démo et un EP, les Italiens d'ASSUMPTION (Death/Doom) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Absconditus le 20 avril sur Everlasting Spew Records et Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Liberation".
01. Liberation
02. Resurgence
03. Beholder Of The Asteroid Oceans Part I & II
