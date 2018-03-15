chargement...

News
Les news du 15 Mars 2018 Vomitor - Cardiac Arrest - Quantum Hierarchy - Wrong - Take Offense - Assumption
VOMITOR (Death/Thrash) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Pestilent Death qui sortira le 20 avril via Hells Headbangers. "Abracadabra" se découvre ci-dessous :

CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Parallel Dimension Of Despair qui sortira le 23 avril via Memento Mori. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Immoral And Absurd
2. Become The Pain
3. Unforgiving... Unrelenting
4. When The Teeth Sink In
5. When Murder Is Justified
6. Drudge Demon
7. Rotting Creator
8. It Takes Form
9. This Dark Domain
10. Professional Victim
11. Voices from the Tomb

Everlasting Spew Records sortira le 30 mars prochain le premier EP de QUANTUM HIERARCHY (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Neutron Breed. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Mausoleum Of Eternal Absence".

01. Frequency Disturbance Through Spheres
02. Neutron Breed
03. The Third Of Capricornus
04. Mausoleum Of Eternal Abscence

Intitulé Feel Great, le nouvel album des Américains de WRONG (Noise / Hardcore) sortira le 13 avril sur Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Zero Cool".

01. Errordome
02. Culminate (YouTube)
03. Pustule
04. Nice Job
05. Feel Great
06. Upgrade
07. Crawl Instead
08. Come Apart Mend
09. Zero Cool
10. Gape
11. Anaerobic

TAKE OFFENSE (Hardcore/Crossover) sortira le 30 mars un nouveau EP intitulé Tensions On High. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Trust".

01. Trust
02. Tensions On High
03. Unconditional
04. Ometeotl
05. Just Because You Believe

Après une démo et un EP, les Italiens d'ASSUMPTION (Death/Doom) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Absconditus le 20 avril sur Everlasting Spew Records et Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Liberation".

01. Liberation
02. Resurgence
03. Beholder Of The Asteroid Oceans Part I & II

 Les news du
15 Mars 2018

