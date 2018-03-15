»

(Lien direct) CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Parallel Dimension Of Despair qui sortira le 23 avril via Memento Mori. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Immoral And Absurd

2. Become The Pain

3. Unforgiving... Unrelenting

4. When The Teeth Sink In

5. When Murder Is Justified

6. Drudge Demon

7. Rotting Creator

8. It Takes Form

9. This Dark Domain

10. Professional Victim

11. Voices from the Tomb



