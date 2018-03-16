»

(Lien direct) MASTER (Death Old-School) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Vindictive Miscreant qui sortira via Transcending Obscurity Records à une date encore inconnue. Plus d'infos prochainement ...



1. Vindictive Miscreant

2. Actions Speak Louder Than Words

3. Replaced

4. The Inner Strenght Of The Demon

5. The Book

6. Engulfed In Paranoia

7. The Impossible Of Dreams

8. Stand Up And Be Counted