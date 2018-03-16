chargement...

News

Les news du 16 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 16 Mars 2018 Storm Upon The Masses - Master - Aura Noir - Hermóðr
»
(Lien direct)
En exclusivité pour Thrashocore STORM UPON THE MASSES (Brutal Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Ones Who Came Back qui sortira le 23 mars via Dolorem Records. "Darkness Rising" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MASTER (Death Old-School) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Vindictive Miscreant qui sortira via Transcending Obscurity Records à une date encore inconnue. Plus d'infos prochainement ...

1. Vindictive Miscreant
2. Actions Speak Louder Than Words
3. Replaced
4. The Inner Strenght Of The Demon
5. The Book
6. Engulfed In Paranoia
7. The Impossible Of Dreams
8. Stand Up And Be Counted		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AURA NOIR (Black/Thrash) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Aura Noire qui sortira le 27 avril prochain via Indie Recordings. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Dark Lung Of The Storm
2. Grave Dweller
3. Hell’s Lost Chambers
4. The Obscuration
5. Demoniac Flow
6. Shades Ablaze
7. Mordant Wind
8. Cold Bone Grasp
9. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HERMÓÐR (Black Dépressif) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel EP Rovdjur sorti ce lundi en autoproduction. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
16 Mars 2018

