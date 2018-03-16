En exclusivité pour Thrashocore STORM UPON THE MASSES (Brutal Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Ones Who Came Back qui sortira le 23 mars via Dolorem Records. "Darkness Rising" se découvre ci-dessous :
MASTER (Death Old-School) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Vindictive Miscreant qui sortira via Transcending Obscurity Records à une date encore inconnue. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
1. Vindictive Miscreant
2. Actions Speak Louder Than Words
3. Replaced
4. The Inner Strenght Of The Demon
5. The Book
6. Engulfed In Paranoia
7. The Impossible Of Dreams
8. Stand Up And Be Counted
AURA NOIR (Black/Thrash) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Aura Noire qui sortira le 27 avril prochain via Indie Recordings. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Dark Lung Of The Storm
2. Grave Dweller
3. Hell’s Lost Chambers
4. The Obscuration
5. Demoniac Flow
6. Shades Ablaze
7. Mordant Wind
8. Cold Bone Grasp
9. Outro
