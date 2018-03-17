LECHEROUS NOCTURNE (Brutal Death Technique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Occultaclysmic qui sortira le 6 avril chez Willowtip Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. By Conquest Or Consent
2. Quantum Mysticism
3. Occultaclysmic
4. Tower Of Silence
5. Remembrance
6. Unidimensional Eclipse
7. Psionics
8. Time's Ceaseless Onslaughts
9. Planet Of The Crossing
LECTERN (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Deheadment For Betrayal qui sortira le 30 mars chez Via Nocturna. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Deheadment For Betrayal
2. Placid Must Defunct
3. Daedal Of Thy Wrath Unchrist Altar
4. Provvid As Gemel Confessors
5. Leals Shalt Kill
6. Perturb In Lamb Thronal
7. Dogmatician Of Predicator
8. Pamphlet Spawn At Gelid Crypt Satan
Le label californien Nuclear War Now! va rééditer les premiers enregistrements du groupe suédois MERCY (Heavy Metal). Actif entre 1980 et 1988, on retrouve au sein de MERCY un certain Eddie "Messiah" Marcolin (Candlemass). Trois LP seront ainsi édités. Sorties prévues au moi de mai :
RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Technique) a récemment publié le clip de "A Home". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Where Owls Know My Name qui vient de sortir sur Metal Blade Records. D'ailleurs l'album s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous également :
01. Cancer / Moonspeak
02. The Silent Life
03. A Home
04. Old Nothing
05. Subtle Change (Including the Forest of Transition
06. Terrestria III: Wither
07. Hollow
08. Death Is Real
09. Where Owls Know My Name
10. Capricorn / Agoratopia
Le nouvel album des Suédois de LIK (Death Metal) aura pour titre Carnage et sortira le 4 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Rid You Of Your Flesh". Voici le tracklisting :
01. To Kill
02. Rid You Of Your Flesh
03. Celebration Of The Twisted
04. Dr. Duschanka
05. Left To Die
06. Cannibalistic Infancy
07. Death Cult
08. The Deranged
09. Only Death Is Left Alive
10. Embrace The End
