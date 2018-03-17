»

(Lien direct) RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Technique) a récemment publié le clip de "A Home". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Where Owls Know My Name qui vient de sortir sur Metal Blade Records. D'ailleurs l'album s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous également :



01. Cancer / Moonspeak

02. The Silent Life

03. A Home

04. Old Nothing

05. Subtle Change (Including the Forest of Transition

06. Terrestria III: Wither

07. Hollow

08. Death Is Real

09. Where Owls Know My Name

10. Capricorn / Agoratopia





