Dawohl
 Dawohl - Potestas.Ratio.Ius... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurker of Chalice
 Lurker of Chalice - Lurker ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Profane Burial
 Profane Burial - The Rosewa... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Severoth
 Severoth - Forestpaths (C)
Par bloomyves		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Another Perfect... (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Mortes Saltantes / Magane / Ssorc
Mortes Saltantes / Magane /... (I)
Par 1kvltissime		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2018
 Les news du 14 Mars 2018 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Revenge
 Revenge - Behold.Total.Reje... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Ghost
 Ghost - Ceremony and Devoti... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 12 Mars 2018
 Les news du 12 Mars 2018 - ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Katharsis
 Katharsis - Kruzifixxion (C)
Par Ikea		   
Demonical
 Demonical - Chaos Manifesto (C)
Par Sim		   

News

Les news du 19 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 19 Mars 2018 Necrophagia - A Dog Named Bob - akathist - Skognatt
»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la disparition de son chanteur et fondateur Frank Pucci, dit Killjoy à l'âge de 48 ans. Les causes de son décès n'ont pas été divulguées. Le communiqué du groupe est le suivant :

We are so shocked and saddened to bring you the news of our dear brother Killjoy passing away this morning. We are at a loss for words. R.I.P brother you are forever in our hearts. We will cherish our moments together forever.
Frank (Killjoy) Pucci 1969-2018
R.I.P
Necrophagia
Serge, Shawn, Jake		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
A DOG NAMED BOB est un groupe de Punk Canadien emmené par un artiste Vénézuélien. Le bonhomme vient de sortir un nouvel EP, Malicious Compliance. On vous propose de découvrir la vidéo du single "Two Weeks Notice".

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Loom Vigils, le nouvel album de AKATHIST (Black Metal Atmosphérique) est sorti en début de mois, vous pouvez le découvrir sur Bandcamp.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Ancient Wisdom, le debut album de SKOGNATT (Black Metal Atmosphérique) est sorti en début de mois. Vous pouvez l'écouter (et l'acheter) sur Bandcamp.

Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + rivax
19 Mars 2018

GROUPES DU JOUR
Necrophagia
 Necrophagia
1983 - Etats-Unis		   
Skognatt
 Skognatt
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2016 - Allemagne		   
Lurker of Chalice
Lurker of Chalice
Lire la chronique
Profane Burial
The Rosewater Park Legend
Lire la chronique
Severoth
Forestpaths
Lire la chronique
Make a Change... Kill Yourself
IV
Lire la chronique
Storm Upon The Masses
The Ones Who Came Back
Lire la chronique
Ghost
Ceremony and Devotion (Live)
Lire la chronique
Metal : The Gathering : Nouvelles expériences
Lire le podcast
Katharsis
Kruzifixxion
Lire la chronique
Atomwinter
Catacombs
Lire la chronique
Novae Militiae
Gash'khalah
Lire la chronique
Minas Morgul
Kult
Lire la chronique
Demonical
Chaos Manifesto
Lire la chronique
Voidhanger
Dark Days Of The Soul
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les fiottes
Lire le podcast
Unearthly Trance
Electrocution
Lire la chronique
Xenoblight
Procreation
Lire la chronique
Urarv
Aurum
Lire la chronique
Dirty Shirt
FolkCore DeTour (Live)
Lire la chronique
Tentation
Tentation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chaos Echoes
Mouvement
Lire la chronique
Aorlhac
L'Esprit Des Vents
Lire la chronique
Black Bleeding
The Awakening (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Necrodancer
Void
Lire la chronique
Deströyer 666
Call Of The Wild (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ataraxy
Where All Hope Fades
Lire la chronique
Besatt
Anticross
Lire la chronique
Night In Gales
The Last Sunsets
Lire la chronique
Lectern
Precept Of Delator
Lire la chronique
Orphaned Land
Unsung Prophets & Dead Mess...
Lire la chronique
Bereft of Light
Hoinar
Lire la chronique