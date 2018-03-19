World’s Blood, c'est le titre que porte le troisième album du groupe américain WAYFARER (Black Metal of the American West). Celui-ci paraîtra le 25 mai chez Profound Lore Records (vinyle, CD et digital). Voici la tracklist :
1. Animal Crown
2. On Horseback They Carried Thunder
3. The Crows Ahead Cry War
4. The Dreaming Plain
5. A Nation Of Immigrants
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la disparition de son chanteur et fondateur Frank Pucci, dit Killjoy à l'âge de 48 ans. Les causes de son décès n'ont pas été divulguées. Le communiqué du groupe est le suivant :
We are so shocked and saddened to bring you the news of our dear brother Killjoy passing away this morning. We are at a loss for words. R.I.P brother you are forever in our hearts. We will cherish our moments together forever.
Frank (Killjoy) Pucci 1969-2018
R.I.P
Necrophagia
Serge, Shawn, Jake
A DOG NAMED BOB est un groupe de Punk Canadien emmené par un artiste Vénézuélien. Le bonhomme vient de sortir un nouvel EP, Malicious Compliance. On vous propose de découvrir la vidéo du single "Two Weeks Notice".
