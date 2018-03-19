»

(Lien direct) NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la disparition de son chanteur et fondateur Frank Pucci, dit Killjoy à l'âge de 48 ans. Les causes de son décès n'ont pas été divulguées. Le communiqué du groupe est le suivant :



We are so shocked and saddened to bring you the news of our dear brother Killjoy passing away this morning. We are at a loss for words. R.I.P brother you are forever in our hearts. We will cherish our moments together forever.

Frank (Killjoy) Pucci 1969-2018

R.I.P

Necrophagia

Serge, Shawn, Jake