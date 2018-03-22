»

(Lien direct) PRYAPISME (Hyperblast Super Metal 2.0) sera de retour le 13 avril prochain avec un nouvel opus intitulé Epic Loon, qui servira de base au jeu vidéo du même nom. Un trailer et le tracklisting se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. Epic Loon Theme

2. In Space, No One Can Hear You Make Yourself A Sandwich

3. Nostromo Cryo System : Fresh Ice Cream Guaranteed !

4. An S.O.S From LV426 Takes 6M Years To Reach Belgium

5. Acheron, The Calpamos Moon, Is Also The Name Of Our Cat

6. Xenomorphs Are Just Big Chickens After All

7. For The Smile Of A Child With A Dolphin T-Shirt

8. Evil Nutshells With Hay Fever Vs All People Named Renee

9. Did Prehistoric Giraffes Wear Long Ties ?

10. It’s Way Too Hot To Drink Rustproof Engine Oil

11. The Best Vacuum Cleaners Were Produced During The Cenozoic Era

12. Tyrannosaure+Châlet/7=Taupiniere-(n/Saumon)²

13. Damned Raptors !

14. Programming Naughty Pictograms In Python

1. Epic Boss Theme

2. Un Quadrilobe À Palmette Fleurdelysé, Ça A Du Chien

3. Even In The Carpathians, Taking A Train Is Still Faster Than Riding A Ghoul

4. What Would Chester Copperpot Have To Say About This ?

5. A Quantum Mirror May Generate Self-Petrified Gorgons

6. Tidal Energy Through A Rat’s Perspective

7. Cette Année, On Anticipe Les Mites Avec Un Inhibiteur De La Pompe À Proton

8. Fishermen’s Villages Usually Hide Ninjas

9. Luckily, Reptiles Use Condoms. Phew ! No Chlamydia This Time…

10. Bubbles Will Be Crapped In Glue Over Tokyo’s Harbour

11. Muzzle, Snout, Fire, Muzzle

12. Death By Uranium Hexafluoride

13. Mullet Haircut Grand Finale

14. Score Theme Extended (Bonus Track)

15. Epi The Clown (Bonus Track)



