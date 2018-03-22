4 ans après avoir fait ses débuts avec The Fever of War, VILKACIS (Black Metal) revient avec une nouvelle réalisation. C'est Psychic Violence Records qui sortira la version vinyle et digital de l'album Beyond the Mortal Gate le 6 avril prochain. "Sixty Three" et "Boundless Spell of Realization ", deux morceaux tirés de ce dernier, ont été mises en ligne sur Bandcamp :
People Of The Abyss, c'est le titre que porte le premier court format de TO DESCEND (Death Metal) - groupe composé de Jens Johansson, Rogga Johansson et Travis Ruvo. Le EP sortira le 16 avril en format CD et en digital chez Chaos Records. Le titre introductif, "Paled Puppet", est en écoute sur Bandcamp :
PRYAPISME (Hyperblast Super Metal 2.0) sera de retour le 13 avril prochain avec un nouvel opus intitulé Epic Loon, qui servira de base au jeu vidéo du même nom. Un trailer et le tracklisting se découvrent ci-dessous :
1. Epic Loon Theme
2. In Space, No One Can Hear You Make Yourself A Sandwich
3. Nostromo Cryo System : Fresh Ice Cream Guaranteed !
4. An S.O.S From LV426 Takes 6M Years To Reach Belgium
5. Acheron, The Calpamos Moon, Is Also The Name Of Our Cat
6. Xenomorphs Are Just Big Chickens After All
7. For The Smile Of A Child With A Dolphin T-Shirt
8. Evil Nutshells With Hay Fever Vs All People Named Renee
9. Did Prehistoric Giraffes Wear Long Ties ?
10. It’s Way Too Hot To Drink Rustproof Engine Oil
11. The Best Vacuum Cleaners Were Produced During The Cenozoic Era
12. Tyrannosaure+Châlet/7=Taupiniere-(n/Saumon)²
13. Damned Raptors !
14. Programming Naughty Pictograms In Python
-----------------
1. Epic Boss Theme
2. Un Quadrilobe À Palmette Fleurdelysé, Ça A Du Chien
3. Even In The Carpathians, Taking A Train Is Still Faster Than Riding A Ghoul
4. What Would Chester Copperpot Have To Say About This ?
5. A Quantum Mirror May Generate Self-Petrified Gorgons
6. Tidal Energy Through A Rat’s Perspective
7. Cette Année, On Anticipe Les Mites Avec Un Inhibiteur De La Pompe À Proton
8. Fishermen’s Villages Usually Hide Ninjas
9. Luckily, Reptiles Use Condoms. Phew ! No Chlamydia This Time…
10. Bubbles Will Be Crapped In Glue Over Tokyo’s Harbour
11. Muzzle, Snout, Fire, Muzzle
12. Death By Uranium Hexafluoride
13. Mullet Haircut Grand Finale
14. Score Theme Extended (Bonus Track)
15. Epi The Clown (Bonus Track)
