Le deuxième album des Américains de CHRCH (Sludge/Doom) sortira le 11 mai sur Neurot Recordings. Il aura pour titre Light Will Consume Us All. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Portals". Voici le tracklisting :
Les Français de CONFESSOR AD (Death Metal) viennent de sortir leur premier EP intitulé Too Late To Pray. Ce dernier est disponible contre 3,50€ via le site de Nihilistic Holocaust Records. Deux extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous :
Intitulé Hollow Of The Void, le album de PETRIFICATION (Death Metal) sortira le 23 avril sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories Records Memento Mori Records. Découvrez un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Arachne Exsanguine" en écoute ci-dessous :
01. Prelude
02. Arachne Exsanguine
03. Technological Assimilation
04. Summon Horrendous Distruction
05. Hollow Of The Void
06. Interlude
07. Hymn Of Charon
08. Stagnation Of Transmigration
09. Desecrators Of Conscious Entropy
10. Devouring Abysm
11. Conclusion
