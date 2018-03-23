»

(Lien direct) CONFESSOR AD (Death Metal) viennent de sortir leur premier EP intitulé Too Late To Pray. Ce dernier est disponible contre 3,50€ via le site de Nihilistic Holocaust Records. Deux extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous :



<a href="http://nihilisticholocaustrecs.bandcamp.com/album/too-late-to-pray">Too late to pray by CONFESSOR A.D.</a>



