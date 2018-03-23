chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
39 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Vallendusk
 Vallendusk - Fortress of Pr... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Spectral Voice / Phrenelith
 Spectral Voice / Phrenelith... (C)
Par Sim		   
Johansson & Speckmann
 Johansson & Speckmann - Fro... (C)
Par Ber Val		   
Pryapisme
 Pryapisme - Hyperblast Supe... (C)
Par MoM		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Call Of The... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Colotyphus
 Colotyphus - Spiritual Jour... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 21 Mars 2018
 Les news du 21 Mars 2018 - ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Lurker of Chalice
 Lurker of Chalice - Lurker ... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Azarath
 Azarath - In Extremis (C)
Par Keyser		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Dawohl
 Dawohl - Potestas.Ratio.Ius... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profane Burial
 Profane Burial - The Rosewa... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Severoth
 Severoth - Forestpaths (C)
Par bloomyves		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Another Perfect... (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Mortes Saltantes / Magane / Ssorc
Mortes Saltantes / Magane /... (I)
Par 1kvltissime		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par MoM		   

News »

Les news du 23 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 23 Mars 2018 Chrch - Confessor AD - Petrification
»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album des Américains de CHRCH (Sludge/Doom) sortira le 11 mai sur Neurot Recordings. Il aura pour titre Light Will Consume Us All. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Portals". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Infinite Return
02. Portals
03. Aether

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Français de CONFESSOR AD (Death Metal) viennent de sortir leur premier EP intitulé Too Late To Pray. Ce dernier est disponible contre 3,50€ via le site de Nihilistic Holocaust Records. Deux extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous :



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Hollow Of The Void, le album de PETRIFICATION (Death Metal) sortira le 23 avril sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories Records Memento Mori Records. Découvrez un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Arachne Exsanguine" en écoute ci-dessous :

01. Prelude
02. Arachne Exsanguine
03. Technological Assimilation
04. Summon Horrendous Distruction
05. Hollow Of The Void
06. Interlude
07. Hymn Of Charon
08. Stagnation Of Transmigration
09. Desecrators Of Conscious Entropy
10. Devouring Abysm
11. Conclusion

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
23 Mars 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Chrch
 Chrch
2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Nightmarer
Cacophony Of Terror
Lire la chronique
Vallendusk
Fortress of Primal Grace
Lire la chronique
Spectral Voice / Phrenelith
Spectral Voice / Phrenelith...
Lire la chronique
Johansson & Speckmann
From The Mouth Of Madness
Lire la chronique
Perverted Ceremony
Perverted Ceremony (EP)
Lire la chronique
Colotyphus
Spiritual Journey of a Forl...
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Intent
Reawakening Horrid Thoughts...
Lire la chronique
Lurker of Chalice
Lurker of Chalice
Lire la chronique
Profane Burial
The Rosewater Park Legend
Lire la chronique
Severoth
Forestpaths
Lire la chronique
Make a Change... Kill Yourself
IV
Lire la chronique
Storm Upon The Masses
The Ones Who Came Back
Lire la chronique
Ghost
Ceremony and Devotion (Live)
Lire la chronique
Metal : The Gathering : Nouvelles expériences
Lire le podcast
Katharsis
Kruzifixxion
Lire la chronique
Atomwinter
Catacombs
Lire la chronique
Novae Militiae
Gash'khalah
Lire la chronique
Minas Morgul
Kult
Lire la chronique
Demonical
Chaos Manifesto
Lire la chronique
Voidhanger
Dark Days Of The Soul
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les fiottes
Lire le podcast
Unearthly Trance
Electrocution
Lire la chronique
Xenoblight
Procreation
Lire la chronique
Urarv
Aurum
Lire la chronique
Dirty Shirt
FolkCore DeTour (Live)
Lire la chronique
Tentation
Tentation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chaos Echoes
Mouvement
Lire la chronique
Aorlhac
L’Esprit Des Vents
Lire la chronique
Black Bleeding
The Awakening (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Necrodancer
Void
Lire la chronique