chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
55 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Vallendusk
 Vallendusk - Fortress of Pr... (C)
Par Chris		   
Katharsis
 Katharsis - VVorld VVithout... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy - Rise Of The Ty... (C)
Par Fly		   
Spectral Voice / Phrenelith
 Spectral Voice / Phrenelith... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nightmarer
 Nightmarer - Cacophony Of T... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Johansson & Speckmann
 Johansson & Speckmann - Fro... (C)
Par Ber Val		   
Pryapisme
 Pryapisme - Hyperblast Supe... (C)
Par MoM		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Call Of The... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Colotyphus
 Colotyphus - Spiritual Jour... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 21 Mars 2018
 Les news du 21 Mars 2018 - ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Lurker of Chalice
 Lurker of Chalice - Lurker ... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Azarath
 Azarath - In Extremis (C)
Par Keyser		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Dawohl
 Dawohl - Potestas.Ratio.Ius... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 24 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2018 Slapshot
»
(Lien direct)
SLAPSHOT (Hardcore) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Make America Hate Again le 1er juin sur Bridge Nine Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Edge Break Your Face
02. Hypocrite
03. Remedy
04. Alone
05. Cry For Help
06. Trainwreck
07. I Got Your Number
08. It’s All About You
09. Make America Hate Again
10. White Flag
11. One Last Chance		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
24 Mars 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nihilist
 Nihilist
Evolution (EP)
2018 - Indépendant		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh
They often see dreams about the spring
2018 - Season Of Mist / Underground Activists		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Drudkh
They often see dreams about...
Lire la chronique
Nihilist
Evolution (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kvasir's Blood
Aloft on Winds of the Ancients
Lire la chronique
Nightmarer
Cacophony Of Terror
Lire la chronique
Vallendusk
Fortress of Primal Grace
Lire la chronique
Spectral Voice / Phrenelith
Spectral Voice / Phrenelith...
Lire la chronique
Johansson & Speckmann
From The Mouth Of Madness
Lire la chronique
Perverted Ceremony
Perverted Ceremony (EP)
Lire la chronique
Colotyphus
Spiritual Journey of a Forl...
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Intent
Reawakening Horrid Thoughts...
Lire la chronique
Lurker of Chalice
Lurker of Chalice
Lire la chronique
Profane Burial
The Rosewater Park Legend
Lire la chronique
Severoth
Forestpaths
Lire la chronique
Make a Change... Kill Yourself
IV
Lire la chronique
Storm Upon The Masses
The Ones Who Came Back
Lire la chronique
Ghost
Ceremony and Devotion (Live)
Lire la chronique
Metal : The Gathering : Nouvelles expériences
Lire le podcast
Katharsis
Kruzifixxion
Lire la chronique
Atomwinter
Catacombs
Lire la chronique
Novae Militiae
Gash'khalah
Lire la chronique
Minas Morgul
Kult
Lire la chronique
Demonical
Chaos Manifesto
Lire la chronique
Voidhanger
Dark Days Of The Soul
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les fiottes
Lire le podcast
Unearthly Trance
Electrocution
Lire la chronique
Xenoblight
Procreation
Lire la chronique
Urarv
Aurum
Lire la chronique
Dirty Shirt
FolkCore DeTour (Live)
Lire la chronique
Tentation
Tentation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chaos Echoes
Mouvement
Lire la chronique