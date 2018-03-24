News
Les news du 24 Mars 2018
Slapshot
|SLAPSHOT (Hardcore) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Make America Hate Again le 1er juin sur Bridge Nine Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Edge Break Your Face
02. Hypocrite
03. Remedy
04. Alone
05. Cry For Help
06. Trainwreck
07. I Got Your Number
08. It’s All About You
09. Make America Hate Again
10. White Flag
11. One Last Chance
