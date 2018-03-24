»

SLAPSHOT (Hardcore) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Make America Hate Again le 1er juin sur Bridge Nine Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Edge Break Your Face

02. Hypocrite

03. Remedy

04. Alone

05. Cry For Help

06. Trainwreck

07. I Got Your Number

08. It’s All About You

09. Make America Hate Again

10. White Flag

11. One Last Chance