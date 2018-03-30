»

(Lien direct) VOMITORY (Death Metal) de retour ! Le groupe reviendra sur scène l'an prochain afin de célébrer ses 30 ans. Il l'a annoncé lui-même via ce court communiqué :



Like Herpes we come back...



Vomitory 1989 - 2019



For 24 years swedish death metal legends Vomitory laid waste to stages all over the world and released eight successful albums before laying down their arms in 2013.



In 2017 they reunited for one show to honor an old friend. The band had such a good time playing again that the thought of future battles together started to grow like a seed in blood drenched soil. 2019 will mark the 30:th anniversary of Vomitorys supreme death metal and prove to be the perfect year to celebrate by wreaking havok to stages all over the planet again. Death Metal Supremacy!