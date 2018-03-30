chargement...

Les news du 30 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2018 The Sword - Vomitory - Kataklysm - Dimmu Borgir - At The Gates - Primordial - Winter Rising Fest - Saqra's Cult - Skelethal - Caleb Scofield
THE SWORD (Stoner) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Used Future sorti la semaine dernière via Razor & Tie. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

VOMITORY (Death Metal) de retour ! Le groupe reviendra sur scène l'an prochain afin de célébrer ses 30 ans. Il l'a annoncé lui-même via ce court communiqué :

Like Herpes we come back...

Vomitory 1989 - 2019

For 24 years swedish death metal legends Vomitory laid waste to stages all over the world and released eight successful albums before laying down their arms in 2013.

In 2017 they reunited for one show to honor an old friend. The band had such a good time playing again that the thought of future battles together started to grow like a seed in blood drenched soil. 2019 will mark the 30:th anniversary of Vomitorys supreme death metal and prove to be the perfect year to celebrate by wreaking havok to stages all over the planet again. Death Metal Supremacy!		 Les news du

KATAKLYSM (Death Mélodique Moderne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Meditations qui sortira le 1er juin via Nuclear Blast. "Guillotine" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

DIMMU BORGIR (Dark Metal Orchestral) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Eonian qui sortira le 4 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Council Of Wolves And Snakes" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album To Drink From The Night Itself qui sortira le 18 mai via Century Media. "A Star Bound In Stone" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

Le nouvel album des Irlandais de PRIMORDIAL (Doom / Folk) sort aujourd'hui sur Metal Blade Records. Intitulé Exile Amongst The Ruins, il s'écoute en intégralité en cliquant ici.

01. Nail Their Tongues
02. To Hell Or The Hangman
03. Where Lie The Gods
04. Exile Amongst The Ruins
05. Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed
06. Stolen Years
07. Sunken Lungs
08. Last Call		 Les news du

Après SAQRA'S CULT (Black Metal), les organisateurs du WINTER RISING FEST viennent d'annoncer la venue des Lillois de SKELETHAL (Death Metal). Ces derniers rejoignent COLLAPSUS (Death Metal), AZZIARD (Black/Death), DEITUS, (Death Metal) et SETH (Black Metal) sur l'affiche. Le festival se tiendra le 17 novembre à Bessancourt dans le 95.

CALEB SCOFIELD, bassiste/chanteur de CAVE-IN, OLD MAN GLOOM et ZOZOBRA est décédé suite à un accident de la route. Il laisse derrière lui une femme et deux enfants. RIP...
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
30 Mars 2018

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
30/03/2018 15:40
L'affiche du Winter Rising Fest a vraiment de l'allure !!

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
