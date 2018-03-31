»

(Lien direct) CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power Metal) vient de rentrer au Danger Johnny Studios avec le producteur Mikko Karmila afin de débuter l'enregistrement de son nouvel album.



CHILDREN OF BODOM a écrit : Attention Hate Crew! We‘re excited to inform you that the recording of COB album no. 10 has started with Mikko Karmila at our very own Danger Johnny Studios. Frequent updates will be coming through Instagram and Facebook so make sure to follow both channels!