Les Finlandais de CAVUS (Black Metal) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The New Era le 11 avril via Satanath Records et Final Gate Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "I Watch You Die". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. The New Era
02. Killtech
03. Divine Power
04. I Watch You Die
05. Morphine (Bandcamp)
06. Calling The Flames
07. The Strength Of Hatred
08. Presence Of Existence
09. Come To Me Shadows
10. There Will Be Blood
CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power Metal) vient de rentrer au Danger Johnny Studios avec le producteur Mikko Karmila afin de débuter l'enregistrement de son nouvel album.
CHILDREN OF BODOM a écrit : Attention Hate Crew! We‘re excited to inform you that the recording of COB album no. 10 has started with Mikko Karmila at our very own Danger Johnny Studios. Frequent updates will be coming through Instagram and Facebook so make sure to follow both channels!
