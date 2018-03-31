chargement...

Storm Upon The Masses
 Storm Upon The Masses - The... (C)
Par snort		   
Atonement II - Europe Tour 2018
 Atonement II - Europe Tour ... (R)
Par snort		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Cobra Speed Venom (C)
Par snort		   
Faune + Golem Mécanique
 Faune + Golem Mécanique - (R)
Par Dysthymie		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2018
 Les news du 30 Mars 2018 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Anakim
 Anakim - Monuments To Depar... (C)
Par Rillettes		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par snort		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Netherlands Deathfest III - 3ème Jour
 Netherlands Deathfest III -... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Netherlands Deathfest III - 1er Jour
 Netherlands Deathfest III -... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Disconnected
 Disconnected - White Colossus (C)
Par Orel Lion		   
Oceans of Slumber
 Oceans of Slumber - The Ban... (C)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   
Kvasir's Blood
 Kvasir's Blood - Aloft on W... (C)
Par yog		   
Crisix
 Crisix - Against The Odds (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 31 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 31 Mars 2018 Marduk - Cavus - Children Of Bodom
MARDUK (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer via Facebook que son nouvel album aura pour titre Viktoria et qu'il sortira le 22 juin prochain.

Les Finlandais de CAVUS (Black Metal) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The New Era le 11 avril via Satanath Records et Final Gate Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "I Watch You Die". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. The New Era
02. Killtech
03. Divine Power
04. I Watch You Die
05. Morphine (Bandcamp)
06. Calling The Flames
07. The Strength Of Hatred
08. Presence Of Existence
09. Come To Me Shadows
10. There Will Be Blood

 Les news du

CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power Metal) vient de rentrer au Danger Johnny Studios avec le producteur Mikko Karmila afin de débuter l'enregistrement de son nouvel album.

CHILDREN OF BODOM a écrit : Attention Hate Crew! We‘re excited to inform you that the recording of COB album no. 10 has started with Mikko Karmila at our very own Danger Johnny Studios. Frequent updates will be coming through Instagram and Facebook so make sure to follow both channels!
31 Mars 2018
31 Mars 2018

