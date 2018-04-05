PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel (et double) album intitulé The Scars Of Man On The Once Nameless Wilderness qui sortira demain via Bindrune Recordings et Nordvis Produktion. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
EAGLE TWIN (Doom/Sludge) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Thundering Heard (Songs Of Hoof And Horn) qui vient de sortir via Southern Lord Recordings. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :
