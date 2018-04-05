chargement...

News »

Les news du 5 Avril 2018

News
Les news du 5 Avril 2018 Exmortus - Panopticon - Wallachia - Eagle Twin
»
(Lien direct)
En vue de leur nouvel album The Sound of Steel à paraître le 8 juin, EXMORTUS (Power/Thrash/Death Mélodique) a publié un extrait intitulé "Make Haste".
Il s'écoute juste ici :
 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel (et double) album intitulé The Scars Of Man On The Once Nameless Wilderness qui sortira demain via Bindrune Recordings et Nordvis Produktion. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WALLACHIA (Black mélodique aérien) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Monumental Heresy qui sortira le 13 avril via Debemur Morti Productions. "So We Walk Alone" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EAGLE TWIN (Doom/Sludge) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Thundering Heard (Songs Of Hoof And Horn) qui vient de sortir via Southern Lord Recordings. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho MoM + Jean-Clint
5 Avril 2018

