(Lien direct) PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel (et double) album intitulé The Scars Of Man On The Once Nameless Wilderness qui sortira demain via Bindrune Recordings et Nordvis Produktion. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



<a href="http://thetruepanopticon.bandcamp.com/album/the-scars-of-man-on-the-once-nameless-wilderness-i-and-ii">The Scars of Man on the Once Nameless Wilderness (I and II) by Panopticon</a>