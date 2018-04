MALOKARPATAN a écrit : We hereby inform you that our singer Temnohor has decided to leave the band as of today, because of being exhausted by doing live shows and not wanting to continue in it anymore. This was something he was planning to do for some time already and we tried our best to persuade him into at least doing the remaining gigs for 2018. It won't stop the activity of the band in any way and from now on, the second guitarist HV will move on to vocal duties. We are sorry for the inconveniences this has caused to some of the festival organizers.