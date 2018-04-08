chargement...

Napalm Death
 Napalm Death - Mentally Mur... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2018
 Les news du 7 Avril 2018 - ... (N)
Par Dysthymie		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2018
 Les news du 2 Mars 2018 - N... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2018
 Les news du 6 Avril 2018 - ... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Whoresnation
 Whoresnation - Mephitism (C)
Par Keyser		   
Target
 Target - Mission Executed (C)
Par Keyser		   
Hardcore Anal Hydrogen
 Hardcore Anal Hydrogen - Hy... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 5 Avril 2018
 Les news du 5 Avril 2018 - ... (N)
Par NightSoul		   
Nihilist
 Nihilist - Evolution (EP) (C)
Par MoM		   
Johansson & Speckmann
 Johansson & Speckmann - Fro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Kalmah
 Kalmah - The Black Waltz (C)
Par Mitch		   
Ataraxy
 Ataraxy - Where All Hope Fades (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Hooded Menace
 Hooded Menace - Ossuarium S... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 8 Avril 2018

Les news du 8 Avril 2018 Al-Namrood - Lecherous Nocturne - Aggression - The Grotesquery - Confessor A.D. - Lectern - Feto In Fetus - Attendre la Mort
AL-NAMROOD (Black Metal, Arabie Saoudite) a dévoilé la pochette de son album-anniversaire qui sortira le 20 juillet via Shaytan Productions pour ses 10 ans, Ten Years of Resistance. On y retrouvera 10 morceaux réenregistrés.

LECHEROUS NOCTURNE (Technical Death Metal) a sorti son nouvel album Occultaclysmic chez Willowtip Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier à cette adresse.

AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouveau full-length Feels Like Punk, Sounds Like Thrash le 25 mai chez Dissonance Productions

THE GROTESQUERY (Death Metal) a sortir son nouveau disque The Lupine Anathema via Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp.

CONFESSOR A.D. (Death Metal) vient de sortir son 1er EP Too late to pray sur Nihilistic Holocaust. Un mélange de death et de black old-school typé européen/scandinave du début des années 1990.

LECTERN (Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Leals Shalt Kill" extrait du nouvel opus des Italiens, Deheadment For Betrayal? sorti le 30 mars.

FETO IN FETUS (Brutal Death/Grind) vient de sortir son nouvel album From Blessing To Violence chez Selfmadegod Records. Il est disponible en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:

01. The Order To Destroy
02. Devour My Entrails
03. Wake Up And Die
04. Under The Sign Of The Debauchery
05. Vomiting The Purulent Acrimony
06. From Blessing To Violence
07. Buried Alive
08. Impact On Memory
09. Book Of Blood
10. Cursed
11. Evil Will Seek You Out
12. The Vanished Land
13. Martyr Annihilation
14. Say - Ten Victims
15. Bind, Torture And Kill
16. The Human Way Is Violence And Death
17. Hate With A Passion
18. Corpse Of The Beyond

ATTENDRE LA MORT (Sludge, Île-de-France) vient de sortir son 1er EP via Black Box Warning Music. Du son par ici.
Thrasho Keyser
8 Avril 2018

