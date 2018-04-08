AL-NAMROOD (Black Metal, Arabie Saoudite) a dévoilé la pochette de son album-anniversaire qui sortira le 20 juillet via Shaytan Productions pour ses 10 ans, Ten Years of Resistance. On y retrouvera 10 morceaux réenregistrés.
FETO IN FETUS (Brutal Death/Grind) vient de sortir son nouvel album From Blessing To Violence chez Selfmadegod Records. Il est disponible en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:
01. The Order To Destroy
02. Devour My Entrails
03. Wake Up And Die
04. Under The Sign Of The Debauchery
05. Vomiting The Purulent Acrimony
06. From Blessing To Violence
07. Buried Alive
08. Impact On Memory
09. Book Of Blood
10. Cursed
11. Evil Will Seek You Out
12. The Vanished Land
13. Martyr Annihilation
14. Say - Ten Victims
15. Bind, Torture And Kill
16. The Human Way Is Violence And Death
17. Hate With A Passion
18. Corpse Of The Beyond
