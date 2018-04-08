»

(Lien direct) FETO IN FETUS (Brutal Death/Grind) vient de sortir son nouvel album From Blessing To Violence chez Selfmadegod Records. Il est disponible en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:



01. The Order To Destroy

02. Devour My Entrails

03. Wake Up And Die

04. Under The Sign Of The Debauchery

05. Vomiting The Purulent Acrimony

06. From Blessing To Violence

07. Buried Alive

08. Impact On Memory

09. Book Of Blood

10. Cursed

11. Evil Will Seek You Out

12. The Vanished Land

13. Martyr Annihilation

14. Say - Ten Victims

15. Bind, Torture And Kill

16. The Human Way Is Violence And Death

17. Hate With A Passion

18. Corpse Of The Beyond