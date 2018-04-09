News » Les news du 9 Avril 2018 News Les news du 9 Avril 2018 Satan - The Establishment - adagio - Skeletal Remains - Sadistik Forest » (Lien direct) SATAN (Heavy Metal) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records.Le groupe vient d'ailleurs de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour la deuxième moitié 2018.



SATAN a écrit : Metal Blade is part of Satan's past and we are super excited for it to be part of our future.It seems so fitting, it's hard to imagine another label that could give us a better plateform for our music today.

» (Lien direct) THE ESTABLISHMENT publiera son nouvel opus appelé Vicious Rumorurs le 1er mai prochain en format physique. Il est d'ores et déjà disponible en version numérique sur le bandcamp du gang.



On écoute tout de suite en extrait le single "Vicious Rumours"





» (Lien direct) ADAGIO (Metal Progressif et Symphonique) c'est terminé ! Le guitariste et fondateur Stéphan Forté l'a annoncé officiellement via le communiqué suivant :



Hi guys, a few words to let you know that after 17 years of dedication to Adagio I've taken the decision to fully pursue my career as a solo artist.



I've been thinking about it for quite some time, but before doing so I felt I had to deliver what would be in my opinion the most intense and personal Adagio album ever and that's why LIFE has been such a monster to do. Not one single detail has been left aside, and that was the condition number one before taking that big turn.



I am not excluding the possibility of releasing another Adagio album someday, but as for now, I feel it's time for me to move on and fully embrace what made me want to do this in the first place and go back 100% instrumental.



Taking that decision was definitely not a light thing since it involved not only me but the whole band...Adagio would have never been possible without them, especially Franck who's been there facing the waves with me since day one and Kevin who arrived shortly after. Their reaction was a huge and heartwarming surprise as not only did they all show such an incredible support and understood my need to move on, but also accepted to follow me into this new direction!



So as far as the lineup, I simply couldn't dream of a better team as Franck, Jelly, Kevin, and Mayline will also be part of this new adventure!!

I am over the moon and have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am. Thanks so much to you guys for your friendship, talent, priceless understanding and for trusting me.



I also would like to take the opportunity of this message to thank my brother Kelly and tell him how much I love him. You have done such an incredible performance on LIFE brother, it was way beyond any expectations and you've once again proven that without any doubt, you're the absolute Metal King.



Activity wise, I am currently working on my third solo album, and a first tour is in the works for later this year.



The very first solo show will take place in exactly one month, on May 5th in Clermont-Ferrand FR at the wonderful venue LE TREMPLIN - Musiques actuelles - Beaumont

I will perform songs from both "Shadows Compendium" and "Enigma Opera Black" and will give a masterclass in the afternoon.



» (Lien direct) SKELETAL REMAINS (Death old-school) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Devouring Mortality qui sortira le 13 avril via Century Media. "Parasitic Horrors" se découvre ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) SADISTIK FOREST (Death Metal)) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Morbid Majesties qui sortira le 25 mai via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Decades Of Torment Then Death" est à découvrir ci-dessous :





