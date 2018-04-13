SUBMERGED (Brutal Death Metal) est le nom du nouveau groupe réunissant Matti Way (ex-Pathology, ex-Disgorge) et Erik Lindmark (Deeds Of Flesh). Le duo est rejoint à la basse par Eric Little (Visceral Disgorge) et Alex Gal de Foul Of Deformity à la batterie. Un premier album verra le jour cette année sur Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du nouvel album de DISPLAY OF DECAY (Brutal Death Metal) intitulé Art In Mutilation. Il s'agit du titre "Unable To Identify". Sortie le 18 mai sur Gore House Productions. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Unable To Identify
02. Forced Frontal Lobotomy
03. Living Monolith
04. Art In Mutilation
05. Condemned To Ash
06. Mortuary Of Decay
07. Decimate
08. Human Harvest
GHOST (Heavy / Doom / Rock) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Prequelle et sortira le 1er juin sur Loma Vista Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Rats".
01. Ashes
02. Rats
03. Faith
04. See the Light
05. Miasma
06. Dance Macabre
07. Pro Memoria
08. Witch Image
09. Helvetesfonster
10. Life Eternal
