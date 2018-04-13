»

(Lien direct) SADISTIK FOREST (Death Metal) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Destructive Art". Ce titre figure sur le troisième album Morbid Majesties qui sortira le 25 mai via Transcending Obscurity Records.



01. Morbidly Majestic

02. Decades Of Torment Then Death

03. The Hour Of Dread

04. Destructive Art

05. Zero Progress

06. Monsters Of Death

07. The Maelstrom Opens

08. Bones Of A Giant



