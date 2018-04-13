chargement...

News »

Les news du 13 Avril 2018

News
Les news du 13 Avril 2018 Submerged - Sadistik Forest - Otargos - Display Of Decay - Harvest - Ghost
»
(Lien direct)
SUBMERGED (Brutal Death Metal) est le nom du nouveau groupe réunissant Matti Way (ex-Pathology, ex-Disgorge) et Erik Lindmark (Deeds Of Flesh). Le duo est rejoint à la basse par Eric Little (Visceral Disgorge) et Alex Gal de Foul Of Deformity à la batterie. Un premier album verra le jour cette année sur Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :

»
(Lien direct)
SADISTIK FOREST (Death Metal) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Destructive Art". Ce titre figure sur le troisième album Morbid Majesties qui sortira le 25 mai via Transcending Obscurity Records.

01. Morbidly Majestic
02. Decades Of Torment Then Death
03. The Hour Of Dread
04. Destructive Art
05. Zero Progress
06. Monsters Of Death
07. The Maelstrom Opens
08. Bones Of A Giant

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OTARGOS (Black Metal de laboratoire) va voir son album Heretic Live réédité via Xenokorp à partir d'aujourd'hui sous format uniquement digital. Il se (re)découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du nouvel album de DISPLAY OF DECAY (Brutal Death Metal) intitulé Art In Mutilation. Il s'agit du titre "Unable To Identify". Sortie le 18 mai sur Gore House Productions. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Unable To Identify
02. Forced Frontal Lobotomy
03. Living Monolith
04. Art In Mutilation
05. Condemned To Ash
06. Mortuary Of Decay
07. Decimate
08. Human Harvest

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de HARVEST (Black Metal) s'intitule Medieval Satanic Poison et sortira prochainement sur Dark Adversary Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GHOST (Heavy / Doom / Rock) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Prequelle et sortira le 1er juin sur Loma Vista Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Rats".

01. Ashes
02. Rats
03. Faith
04. See the Light
05. Miasma
06. Dance Macabre
07. Pro Memoria
08. Witch Image
09. Helvetesfonster
10. Life Eternal

 Les news du
13 Avril 2018
13 Avril 2018

