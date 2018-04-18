Intitulé The Chthonic Rituals, le premier album des Parisiens d'ATAVISMA (Death / Doom) sortira le 23 juillet sur Memento Mori Records. Celui-ci a été enregistré au Moontower Studio par Javier Felez (Graveyard). Voici le tracklisting :
1. Chthonic
2. Extraneous Abysmal Knowledge
3. Sacrifice unto Babalon
4. Invocation of Archaic Deities
5. Monoliths
6. Ashen Ascetic
7. Amid the Ruins
8. A Subterranean Life
LVCIFYRE (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son batteur Menthor après un ultime concert lors du North Of The Wall Fest en Ecosse le 28 avril prochain. Le groupe est déjà à la recherche de son remplaçant.
Le nouvel album d'INFERI (Death Metal Technique et Mélodique) intitulé Revenant sortira le 21 avril sur The Artisan Era Records. Celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.
01. Within The Dead Horizon
02. Condemned Assailant
03. A Beckoning Thrall
04. Through The Depths
05. Enraged And Drowning Sullen
06. Thy Menacing Gaze
07. Malevolent Sanction
08. Smolder In The Ash
09. Behold The Bearer Of Light
Le 18 mai, Metal Blade Records rééditera en LP les trois premiers albums de KING DIAMOND (Heavy Metal). Abigail, Fatal Portrait et Them seront proposés dans des versions Picture Disc 180gr. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
18/04/2018 08:45
Ma meilleure chronique peut-être ?
http://www.thrashocore.com/accueil/accueil.html#%2Fchroniques%2Fchronique%2F6082-abhor-ritualia-stramonium-2015-chronique.html