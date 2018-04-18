»

(Lien direct) INFERI (Death Metal Technique et Mélodique) intitulé Revenant sortira le 21 avril sur The Artisan Era Records. Celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.



01. Within The Dead Horizon

02. Condemned Assailant

03. A Beckoning Thrall

04. Through The Depths

05. Enraged And Drowning Sullen

06. Thy Menacing Gaze

07. Malevolent Sanction

08. Smolder In The Ash

09. Behold The Bearer Of Light



