chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
71 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 18 Avril 2018
 Les news du 18 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - Devourin... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2018
 Les news du 17 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Mastodon
 Mastodon - Emperor of Sand (C)
Par rivax		   
His Hero Is Gone
 His Hero Is Gone - Monument... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
They Live | We Sleep
 They Live | We Sleep - Self... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Poésique - MoM chronique Warbringer - Woe to the Vanquished
 Poésique - MoM chronique Wa... (D)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2018
 Les news du 13 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Visigoth
 Visigoth - Conqueror's Oath (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 12 Avril 2018
 Les news du 12 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Whoresnation
 Whoresnation - Mephitism (C)
Par Chris		   
Cirith Ungol
Cirith Ungol - One Foot In... (C)
Par dantefever		   

News »

Les news du 18 Avril 2018

News
Les news du 18 Avril 2018 Atavisma - Lvcifyre - Abhor - Verwoed - Inferi - King Diamond
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Chthonic Rituals, le premier album des Parisiens d'ATAVISMA (Death / Doom) sortira le 23 juillet sur Memento Mori Records. Celui-ci a été enregistré au Moontower Studio par Javier Felez (Graveyard). Voici le tracklisting :

1. Chthonic
2. Extraneous Abysmal Knowledge
3. Sacrifice unto Babalon
4. Invocation of Archaic Deities
5. Monoliths
6. Ashen Ascetic
7. Amid the Ruins
8. A Subterranean Life		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LVCIFYRE (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son batteur Menthor après un ultime concert lors du North Of The Wall Fest en Ecosse le 28 avril prochain. Le groupe est déjà à la recherche de son remplaçant.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABHOR (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Demons Forged From The Smoke". Ce dernier est issu de l'album Occulta religiO à paraître le 25 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album du one-man band hollandais VERWOED (Black Metal) s'intitule De Val et sortira cette année sur Argento Records. Découvrez un premier extrait avec le morceau titre ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'INFERI (Death Metal Technique et Mélodique) intitulé Revenant sortira le 21 avril sur The Artisan Era Records. Celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Within The Dead Horizon
02. Condemned Assailant
03. A Beckoning Thrall
04. Through The Depths
05. Enraged And Drowning Sullen
06. Thy Menacing Gaze
07. Malevolent Sanction
08. Smolder In The Ash
09. Behold The Bearer Of Light

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le 18 mai, Metal Blade Records rééditera en LP les trois premiers albums de KING DIAMOND (Heavy Metal). Abigail, Fatal Portrait et Them seront proposés dans des versions Picture Disc 180gr. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
18 Avril 2018

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sakrifiss citer
Sakrifiss
18/04/2018 08:45
Allez, je referai une chanson pour la chronique du prochain ABHOR.
Ma meilleure chronique peut-être ?

http://www.thrashocore.com/accueil/accueil.html#%2Fchroniques%2Fchronique%2F6082-abhor-ritualia-stramonium-2015-chronique.html

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Abhor
 Abhor
Black Metal occulte - 1995 - Italie		   
Atavisma
 Atavisma
Death / Doom - 2013 - France		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond
1985 - Danemark		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre
Death Metal - 2007 - Royaume-Uni		   
Tomb Mold
The Bottomless Perdition / ...
Lire la chronique
Balmog
Vacuum
Lire la chronique
Imindain
The Enemy of Fetters and th...
Lire la chronique
Target
Master Project Genesis
Lire la chronique
They Live | We Sleep
Self Harm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mastodon
Emperor of Sand
Lire la chronique
Kalmah
Palo
Lire la chronique
Borgne
[∞]
Lire la chronique
Poésique - MoM chronique Warbringer - Woe to the Vanquished
Lire le podcast
Demonomancy
Poisoned Atonement
Lire la chronique
Visigoth
Conqueror's Oath
Lire la chronique
Skeletal Remains
Devouring Mortality
Lire la chronique
His Hero Is Gone
Monuments to Thieves
Lire la chronique
Ulsect
Ulsect
Lire la chronique
Antagonism
Thrashocalypse (EP)
Lire la chronique
Napalm Death
Mass Appeal Madness (EP)
Lire la chronique
Veiled
Black Celestial Orbs
Lire la chronique
Disembowel
Plagues And Ancient Rites
Lire la chronique
Black Witchery
Evil Shall Prevail (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Napalm Death
Mentally Murdered (EP)
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL Suisse ! (C'est une blague?)
Lire le podcast
Puteraeon
The Dunwich Damnation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal Pestilence
Fire & Shade
Lire la chronique
Abigor / Nightbringer / Thy Darkened Shade / Mortuus
Abigor/Nightbringer/Thy Dar...
Lire la chronique
Target
Mission Executed
Lire la chronique
Monster Magnet
Mindfucker
Lire la chronique
Whoresnation
Mephitism
Lire la chronique
Hardcore Anal Hydrogen
Hypercut
Lire la chronique
Hooded Menace
Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhal...
Lire la chronique
Cop Skeletons
Cop Skeletons (EP)
Lire la chronique