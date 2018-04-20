»

(Lien direct) FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Power Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album And Justice For None qui sortira le 18 mai via Eleven Seven Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Fake

2. Top Of The World

3. Sham Pain

4. Blue On Black

5. Fire In The Hole

6. I Refuse

7. It Doesn’t Matter

8. When The Seasons Change

9. Stuck In My Ways

10. Rock Bottom

11. Gone Away

12. Bloody

13. Will The Sun Ever Rise



