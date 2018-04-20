chargement...

News »

Les news du 20 Avril 2018

News
Les news du 20 Avril 2018 Orange Goblin - Five Finger Death Punch - Amorphis - Angelus Apatrida - Hangman's Chair - Supreme Carnage - Micawber - Homewrecker - Sleep
»
(Lien direct)
ORANGE GOBLIN (Stoner) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Wolf Bites Back le 15 juin via Universal/Candlelight Records. Découvrez via Spotify un premier extrait avec le titre "Sons Of Salem".

01. Sons Of Salem
02. The Wolf Bites Back
03. Renegade
04. Swords Of Fire
05. Ghosts Of The Primitives
06. In Bocca Al Lupo
07. Suicide Division
08. The Stranger
09. Burn The Ships
10. Zeitgeist		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Power Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album And Justice For None qui sortira le 18 mai via Eleven Seven Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Fake
2. Top Of The World
3. Sham Pain
4. Blue On Black
5. Fire In The Hole
6. I Refuse
7. It Doesn’t Matter
8. When The Seasons Change
9. Stuck In My Ways
10. Rock Bottom
11. Gone Away
12. Bloody
13. Will The Sun Ever Rise

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMORPHIS (Heavy / Death mélodique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Queen Of Time qui sortira le 18 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Wrong Direction" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Cabaret De La Guillotine qui sortira le 4 mai via Century Media. "Farewell" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge/Doom/Post-Hardcore) dévoile le clip de "Naive". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Banlieue Triste paru sur Music Fear Satan Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SUPREME CARNAGE (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Morbid Ways To Die le 26 mai sur Raw Skull Records et Redefining Darkness Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le morceau titre :

01. The Fire Prevails (YouTube)
02. Morbid Ways To Die
03. Lies Of The Civilized
04. The Word Is Lost
05. You Die Alone
06. Base Motives
07. The War Of Ages To Come
08. 1008 Pints Of Death
09. Fountain Of Suffering

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Full Denim Jacket", nouvel extrait du prochain album des Américains de MICAWBER (Death Metal). Intitulé Beyond The Reach Of The Flame, celui-ci sortira le 25 mai sur Prosthetic Records.

01. Full Denim Jacket
02. Beyond The Reach Of Flame
03. The Starless Sky
04. Icon Of Extinction
05. King Of Ash
06. In Shadow And Light
07. Funeral March
08. The Currents Of Causality

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HOMEWRECKER (Crust/Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album à travers le clip de "Bound By Validation". D'autres extraits sont également disponibles ci-dessous. Hell Is Here Now sort le 27 avril sur Good Fight Music Records.

01. Burden Of Self
02. One With Torment
03. Bound By Validation
04. Fade To Oblivion
05. Constant Eyes
06. Buried In Suffering
07. Land Of The Damned
08. Rope Of Skin
09. Growing From Nothing
10. Demons In Disguise
11. Final Rest
12. Perpetrators



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
A la surprise générale, SLEEP (Stoner/Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Sciences ce jour. Oui, oui, aujourd'hui !

01. The Sciences
02. Marijuanaut's Theme
03. Sonic Titan
04. Antarcticans Thawed
05. Giza Butler
06. The Botanist

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
20 Avril 2018

